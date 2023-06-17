Pat Fitzpatrick was the kind of dad who didn’t get upset when one of his kids called home after a fender bender car accident.
He would ask, “Are you OK?” and then say, “We can get a new car, but we can’t get another you.”
He was the dad who went to his son’s sports practices and games, the dad who went to the daddy-daughter dances, who sang karaoke with his kids in the kitchen and who welcomed their friends into his life.
He was the kind of grandpa who gave the best hugs.
“You felt loved,” said oldest grandchild, Payton Marrero.
He was the kind of husband who put his wife first, who made life easy for her — who stuffed scarecrows for her annual community scarecrow festival.
He was the father-in-law who cultivated relationships with his sons- and daughter-in-law.
“He did guy things with me and we’d go on trips, even without my wife,” said Matt Marrero, who is married to Pat's daughter, Erin.
He was the son who adored his mother, who called or visited her daily, who was by her side when her husband died, when three of her other sons died and when her grandson died.
Patrick S. Fitzpatrick died June 7 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 66.
•••
To the community of Citrus County, especially Inverness and Crystal River, Pat was a legendary high school and college football player, a businessman, a city councilman, a nominee for Citizen of the Year, awarded the Charles B. Fitzpatrick Heritage Award, the award named for his father, given by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce to an individual who has significantly impacted the quality of life in Citrus County with a lifetime of community service and involvement.
But if you had asked him what he wanted to be remembered for, most likely he would say it would be for his role within his family.
It started at a football game at Crystal River High School.
Pat was from Inverness, and he and some buddies showed up at a tournament game to watch their rivals, the CRHS Pirates.
At that game, he locked eyes with Laura Lou Tolle, whose Crystal River roots ran deep.
“We had an instant attraction,” Laura Lou (Tolle) Fitzpatrick said.
However, there was a problem.
Their dads were in business together, Inverness attorney Charles Fitzpatrick, and Ed Tolle, who, among other things, worked in banking and real estate in Crystal River.
The two men shared an office in Crystal River.
“Our dads wouldn’t allow us to date, so we didn’t,” Laura Lou said, adding, “But I did write him a ‘secret admirer’ letter once. I used my grandmother Edna Barco’s return address on it and when Miss Dot (Pat’s mom) saw it, she knew it was from me.”
After that, they dated others, and Pat went off to college, first to Marion Military Institute in Alabama on a football and baseball scholarship, then later to Clemson University where he played offensive lineman for the Tigers.
In 1978, when he came back home to Inverness for the 4th of July, his brother, Timmy, said, “Why don’t you call that Tolle girl?”
They hadn’t been allowed to date in high school — and never knew why, Laura Lou said — but they weren’t teens anymore in 1978.
On their first date, Pat told Laura Lou: “I’m going to make you fall in love with me. I’m going to marry you.”
It didn’t take any arm twisting for Laura Lou to fall in love. They got married June 7, 1980, at the Plantation Inn in Crystal River, now called the Plantation on Crystal River.
And the boy from Inverness moved to Crystal River where he would live the rest of his life, raising a son and three daughters and expanding their family with three sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law and 11 grandchildren.
“He was bigger than life,” Laura Lou said. “He was a storyteller, he adored his mother. He was a fixer, and if he couldn't fix something, he always knew a guy who could.”
Daughter Erin recalled the time she got a new car and took it for a test drive — to Fort Lauderdale.
"My then-boyfriend, now-husband, Matt, was driving it and we got into an accident,” she said. “I called my dad, thinking he would be so mad because we didn’t even own the car. But he wasn’t upset. He just said, ‘I’ll take care of it; we’ll get it towed back.’
“Nothing ever rattled him. He never got stressed out, never got angry or upset. We never wanted our dad to be disappointed in us. We always wanted to do our best to make him proud of us.”
Son Shane said their dad was never not there for any of them.
“His brother, Spike, told him, ‘You need to be there for your kids,’ and he was,” Shane said. “I want to be the kind of dad to my kids that my dad was to me.”
Daughter Elaina Ryals recalled how their dad tucked them into bed every night and they would say the Lord’s Prayer together.
“He would tell us, ‘Everything will be OK’ and that he would never leave us,” she said. “He picked up the pieces. He made things happen.
“My husband is in the military and we’ve moved around a lot, and whenever he was deployed, my dad would say, ‘You can come home anytime.' I moved home so many times! And when we moved to Hawaii, he flew the whole family there to be with me.”
Youngest daughter, Elisha LeMieux, said their dad was “the voice of reason.”
She also said he told dumb jokes, that his favorite movie was “Sister Act,” that he was always the first one out on the dance floor and was big on saying, “I love you.”
She said whenever one of them would be upset, he’d ask, “OK, who do I need to beat up?”
Not that he ever would, but that was his way of saying, “I’ll always protect you.”
Elisha, the only daughter who lives in Citrus County, took an active role in her dad’s health care, going with him to his appointments, caring for him at home and even in the hospital.
During COVID, when no one was allowed to have visitors, but caregivers were allowed in the hospital, someone told her to not act like a daughter, act like a caregiver or a nurse.
“So, I called him ‘Mr. Fitz’ and he called me ‘Nurse E,’” she said.
Elisha’s husband, Tyler LeMieux, said the biggest thing he learned from his father-in-law, Pat Fitzpatrick, was to cherish life with the people around you.
“He’d say, ‘Enjoy the time that you have, make the best of the time you have now. You can always make more money,’” he said, “and don’t sweat the small stuff.”