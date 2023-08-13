Mike Gudis

Mike Gudis died Aug. 4 at age 86.
Riverwalk

One of the projects former Crystal River City Councilman Mike Gudis was most passionate about was the King’s Bay River Walk. In this photo from March 16, 2018, Gudis is among the city officials at the ribbon cutting. Mike Gudis died Aug. 4 at age 86. From left, Laura Lou Fitzpatrick, Pat Fitzpatrick (who died June 7), then-Crystal River Vice Mayor Ken Brown (holding scissors), then-Mayor Jim Farley, then-City Manager Dave Burnell, former Councilman Mike Gudis, then-Councilman Robert Holmes, with grandson 7-month-old Beau, and then-Citrus County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. officiate the opening of the King’s Bay Riverwalk.

Some politicians are in the game for the power and the prestige, politics for politics sake.

For others, like former Crystal River City Councilman Mike Gudis, it’s about making the community a better place.

