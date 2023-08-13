Some politicians are in the game for the power and the prestige, politics for politics sake.
For others, like former Crystal River City Councilman Mike Gudis, it’s about making the community a better place.
“Mike showed up,” said Josh Wooten, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, a former county commissioner and a longtime friend of Mike Gudis. “Everything he did, he had the heart of a servant. He was involved. He volunteered for things.
“He loved Citrus County and Crystal River,” Wooten said, “and he was one of those guys that showed up when he was needed.”
Mike Gudis died Aug. 4 at age 86.
“When I came to Crystal River in 1999 to take the job as police chief, Mike was on the council, and I’ve known him ever since,” said Jim Farley, who has also served on the Crystal River City Council and as mayor.
“The best way to describe Mike: He was always a gentleman and always a gentle man,” Farley said. “There’s a difference, and he was both. He was a pleasure to be with in public in a social setting or at an event, and at council meetings he was thoughtful.
“He listened to everything that was being said, and many times he wouldn’t offer his own comments until everyone had been heard. He wanted to hear both sides of any issue, which is an important quality in an elected official,” he said.
Gudis came to Citrus County in the early 1990s from Maryland where he was a money manager and accountant and served as a Montgomery County, Maryland, county commissioner for 12 years.
In 1996, Gudis ran for Citrus County commissioner, losing to the late Roger Batchelor. After that, he ran for Crystal River city council and won.
He lost a re-election bid in 2001, ran for Crystal River mayor in 2006 against incumbent Ron Kitchen and lost, then ran for county commission again in 2007 and lost.
In 2010, however, he was back on the city council and served another two terms until losing to Cindi Guy in 2018.
During his time on the city council, Gudis made a difference.
He prodded city officials to move forward on septic-to-sewer projects; he was passionate about cleaning up King’s Bay and creating a business climate that encouraged new businesses.
He wanted Crystal River to be a place that attracted business, and he wanted more done to remove vacant building blight.
He was a strong supporter of improved mental health and addiction treatment services in Citrus County, and he played a major role in establishing a Boys & Girls Club in Citrus County.
Gudis was instrumental in the redesign of the downtown area, and he rejoiced to see phase one of the Riverwalk project completed in 2018.
“The development of the downtown into what it is now, the change in the configuration of Citrus Avenue, the development of Hunter Springs Park, the Riverwalk, he was a part of all that,” Farley said.
At the ribbon cutting for phase one of the Riverwalk in March 2018, Gudis shouted, “Yipee!”
On that day, he commended the current city council for moving the project from idea and dream to reality.
“It took this council to have the guts to do it,” he said. “This city council decided to listen to the people and get it done.”
“The Riverwalk was big for Mike, although it’s not done yet,” Farley said. “So, he didn’t get to do everything he had wanted. Also, he was one of two council members that wanted the city to take over management of Three Sisters Springs, and that didn’t happen either.
“But he was a part of a lot of good things that happened in the city,” Farley said.
Mike Gudis was a lot of things.
He was a Democrat in a county filled with Republicans, a Democrat State Committeeman, one of 300 Florida delegates to attend the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012, casting his vote to nominate Barack Obama for president.
He also attended the 1996 convention in Chicago when Bill Clinton was nominated for a second term.
“He was old-school in his politics,” Wooten said. “He was a yellow dog Democrat and he could play the role of the friendly opposition, but he never let his politics affect his personal relationships. Mike got along with everybody.”
At one time he was president of the Interfaith Council in Citrus County. He was an accountant and an investment adviser. People called him “Money Mike.”
He was a car guy, with an old Mercedes replica.
He was a sharp dresser. He sang karaoke.
“He always showed a lot of interest in what other people were doing, what they thought,” Wooten said. “He was very loyal.”
On Nov. 13, 2018, Jim Farley, then-Crystal River mayor, presented outgoing City Councilman Mike Gudis with a Key to the City for his 12-year split service on council.
“It’s been my pleasure and honor to be a part of this city ... and I’m not going away,” Gudis said on that day. “As long as the Lord’s going to keep me here, I’m going to voice my opinion for things that are best for the city.”
Upon the news of Gudis’ death, current Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said, “On behalf of Crystal River, we give thanks to Councilman Gudis for his service to our city, and for all he did for our community. He deeply cared about Crystal River and we are grateful for him.”