If you ever wondered why Inverness has its Patriotic Evening and fireworks show on July 3 instead of July 4, it started with Marshall Earnest.
Back in the 1990s, Earnest and longtime Inverness businessmen Walt Connors and Ted Stauffer often met at the former Cockadoodles restaurant (now the Hen House) to talk about what was going on in their city and how they could make things better, especially for the local businesses.
They formed the Inverness Olde Towne Association (IOTA) to promote businesses in Inverness, which included events in the downtown area.
One of the events was a Patriotic Evening on July 3.
The first year they had it in a little park where Inverness City Hall is now.
Also that year, Ted Stauffer fired off a cannon.
The following year they moved the celebration to Wallace Brooks Park, with a borrowed stage and all local entertainment.
Former Citrus County Sheriff B.R. Quinn sold barbecue and they cut up watermelon and put it in kiddie swimming pools with ice to keep it cold.
Everything was funded by donations that they collected in buckets. They also sold raffle tickets for prizes and used the money to buy fireworks.
But why July 3 and not July 4?
“Yes, it was so we wouldn’t compete with Crystal River’s fireworks on the fourth,” said Judith Van Dermark, former owner of Towne & Country All Wood Furniture in Inverness, former IOTA vice president and a longtime friend of Marshall Earnest.
But the real reason: Earnest made a great deal — half-price if the fireworks were NOT on the fourth.
“We got more bang for our buck,” Van Dermark said, which is something Earnest also said many, many times over the years.
Marshall E. Earnest, a big man with big ideas, who left a big footprint in Inverness, died June 30. He was 81.
•••
Born in Miami, Earnest started his career selling insurance and then with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier on a bicycle.
He and his wife, Theresa, and daughter, Elizabeth, whom they adopted from Korea, came to Citrus County in 1988 where he served as Postmaster in Inverness for five years.
He was named Postmaster of the Year in 1990 and 1991.
The day he retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Oct. 3, 1992, the mayor of Inverness at the time, O.J. Humphries, proclaimed Oct. 3 “Marshall Earnest Day.”
He retired at 51, and wanted his own business. After 23 years with the Postal Service, he knew mail and opened Earnest Mailing, specializing in targeted bulk mailing and postal automation.
And even though his business was not located directly in the heart of the downtown area, his heart was there and he served as IOTA president for many years.
He was also involved in the downtown revitalization and served on a number of boards and committees, as well as the chamber of commerce.
“He and I were (IOTA) president and vice president for a long time,” Van Dermark said. “People thought we were married, because we were always together. He was a ‘lovable curmudgeon’ — we bickered back and forth all the time.
“I called his wife ‘Saint Theresa’ because only a saint could put up with him. But he cared so much about this town. Every month we’d have an event, a mixer, we had a boat and RV show, many craft shows, and he was there all the time.
“It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun,” she said.
“We had a KTK Rally — there were so many people downtown for that. That’s where he got the name ‘Mr. Inverness.’ One of the DJs called him that.”
Another one of Earnest’s pet projects for IOTA was the annual K-9 Karnival at Liberty Park, a day for dogs and dog lovers with a full range of canine-related activities, including demonstrations of dogs playing soccer, a doggie beauty pageant and dogs up for adoption.
Earnest was all about bringing people into Inverness, to enjoy the city and to increase the local business traffic.
He would come early to events to help set up and he stayed late to clean up.
“He was great at organizing stuff,” said daughter Elizabeth Warren. “He graduated high school, but he didn’t go to college. He was terrible at spelling and he hated reading, but he had business savvy, and he was a pillar in the community.”
•••
Marshall Earnest loved Inverness. He loved bowling and could get many strikes in a row.
He did a lot of home improvement projects and woodwork projects in the garage, often with his daughter hammering nails next to him when she was younger.
He loved watching “Judge Judy” and “TMZ” on TV, catching up with celebrity news, keeping up with the Kardashians and the travails of Kim and Kanye.
At one time he had the biggest airboat in Inverness that he named Big Red.
He loved to fish out in the Gulf and once caught “a big fish on a small hook,” as Warren described, which was mounted and hung in Stumpknockers on the Square restaurant for many years.
He loved listening to Jimmy Buffett and the Black Eyed Peas, loved the University of Miami.
He had a ’53 Chevy pickup truck that he restored. He supported CASA and local pet rescue organizations.
Marshall Earnest was a big man, tall and wide.
“He preferred being big,” Warren said. “He said whenever he lost weight he couldn’t recognize himself — it wasn’t him in the mirror.
“He always said that because he was a big guy, he knew he couldn’t look sloppy, so he always dressed a certain way; he was always color-coordinated. His favorite color was red, and if he wore a red shirt, he would wear red shoes and a red cap.”
He was big — and he was often cantankerous.
He could carry a grudge. He loved “giving people hell” and often had a chip on his shoulder. But he also adopted a baby girl who, only three days old, had been left under a streetlamp in Korea.
“He was not the most warm and fuzzy father, but he loved me a lot,” Warren said. “He was my hero. I wrote a paper about him once, about him being an honorable man.
“He taught me to stick to the rules, don’t do the wrong thing, don’t cut corners. He was my ‘do right’ beacon.
“He always believed in me and my mom, through good times and bad times, and he always made sure I had everything I needed and wanted. He was a big, grumpy bear,” she said, “but he was a teddy bear.”
No memorial service is planned at this time, but the family may have something on Oct. 3, Marshall Earnest Day.