Marshall Earnest

Marshall Earnest, who died June 30 at age 81, is shown in this 2013 photo talking to members of the Inverness Olde Towne Association, of which he served as president for many years.

If you ever wondered why Inverness has its Patriotic Evening and fireworks show on July 3 instead of July 4, it started with Marshall Earnest.

Back in the 1990s, Earnest and longtime Inverness businessmen Walt Connors and Ted Stauffer often met at the former Cockadoodles restaurant (now the Hen House) to talk about what was going on in their city and how they could make things better, especially for the local businesses.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Marshall 2

In this 2017 photo: After more than 25 years, Inverness businessman Marshall Earnest of Earnest Mail Consulting Corp. retired. Earnest came to Inverness in 1988 from Miami and served as postmaster before opening his business. He also was instrumental in forming the Inverness Olde Towne Association. He is seen here with his daughter Elizabeth Warren as he works on his final batch of bulk mail. Earnest died June 30, at age 81.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.