Liz Joyner was the kind of teacher who changed kids’ lives.
For most of her career she ran the program for the county’s gifted students, the program she started in the early 1970s, the program that was recognized as the Best Gifted Education Program in the State of Florida in 1979.
Maureen Walsh, a senior reporter with Florida Public Television in Tallahassee, is one of those kids whose life she changed.
“She was my teacher for five or six years, from seventh grade through high school, and she changed my life just by who she was,” Walsh said. “In my family growing up, we didn’t just get mad, we got even … we held onto grudges and took them to the grave.
“It wasn’t until I was in my 20s — I had kept in touch with Mrs. Joyner, and was thinking about her and how she was riddled with RA (rheumatoid arthritis) from a young age. She’d tell me about going to college at FSU and trying to climb the stairs in the music building, taking one flight of stairs and having to stop at the landing, catch her breath, then steel herself to take the next flight.
“She lived with significant pain all her life, yet she was the most upbeat, positive, forgiving person I’ve ever known, the eternal optimist. I remember looking at her one day and thinking, ‘She’s been dealt a really tough hand and she handles it with the utmost grace and positivity, and I want to be more like her.’”
Elizabeth Watford Joyner died Dec. 2, 2022. She was 84.
She grew up in Greenwood, a small town in the Florida panhandle. Her husband of 56 years, Rayburn, grew up in Marianna, just 9 miles away.
They met at a bank in Marianna, went on a few dates and then Rayburn moved to Inverness to work for Brannen Bank.
Meanwhile, Liz went to school at Florida State University then got a job teaching in Bradenton.
“We dated all that time,” Rayburn said, “and after four years of long-distance phone calls and driving to Tallahassee and then to Bradenton I told her, ‘This is enough. Will you marry me?’
“We got married in 1966 and she got a job teaching third grade in Crystal River.”
In 1970, they moved to their house on a canal off Gospel Island Road in Inverness where they spent 52 years watching the sunsets and wildlife out their back window.
‘Teacher from the heart’
“I’m four-and-a-half years younger than Liz, and half of what I know I learned from her,” said sister Trish Motley. “She was a teacher from the heart. She didn’t just teach in the classroom; she taught everywhere, all the time.
“She was interested in her students; she wanted to know all about them so she could help them in life.”
Walsh said Liz Joyner, whom she still refers to as Mrs. Joyner, had a gift for understanding gifted kids.
“Gifted kids see the world differently; we learn differently and think differently, and she got us,” Walsh said. “I wasn’t the best student in high school. I’d make three A’s in the classes I liked and three F’s in the classes I didn’t give two hoots about and she’d say, ‘Well, that’s typical of gifted kids.’ That was one of her gifts — acceptance.
“She wasn’t forgiving me or letting me off the hook. But she understood … . When I went to college I got straight A’s. She would have me come back and talk to the gifted kids in her classes and tell them what college is like.”
Bobbi Dilocker first knew Liz Joyner when her daughter and son were in the gifted program. Also, they were members of the same church, St. Margaret Episcopal Church in Inverness.
Dilocker also worked for the school district.
“To me, she was the ultimate teacher, so caring and selfless and so involved with her students,” Dilocker said. “I met her in 1983 when we first moved to Citrus County … but when (my husband and I) retired, that’s when our friendship became much closer.
“Liz and Rayburn invited us ‘to play’ in our retirement, going places together, getting together to play cards and games and just enjoying each other’s company."
Living with RA
Liz was 15 when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. She lived decades with painful, stiff, gnarled fingers and toes, yet she never complained.
“We had a hatchback car, and one day she was having trouble closing (the hatchback),” Rayburn said. ‘She had tied something on it to pull it down, and a guy came by and said, ‘You’re going about that the wrong way. Just use your hands and pull it down.'
“She told him, ‘When you’ve got hands like this, you have to make do.’”
Throughout her lifetime, Liz Joyner had 17 surgeries on her hands and feet, plus she had heart problems and cancer.
And yet, she was the one who called to ask how you were doing.
“She was one of the first to come to the house when my mom died, hobbling up the walk with a tray of food,” Walsh said.
Liz Joyner had Southern charm. She loved to entertain. Her hair was always done; she was always well-dressed.
She loved bright, primary colors, especially yellow. It fit her disposition: Warm and sunny. She was bubbly and always smiling.
She loved the beach, and for 34 summers she and Rayburn spent two weeks every July at a timeshare on Sanibel Island, soaking up the heat of the sun as it soothed her painful joints.
And although she never had children of her own, she loved and nurtured hundreds of kids, taking them roller skating — and skating with them — taking them on trips, and simply caring about their lives.
“She always let us know how proud she was of us,” Walsh said.
In her eulogy, Walsh shared a memory from when she was a reporter in Macon, Georgia, and was on the phone with Mrs. Joyner.
A colleague came by and asked her a question and she replied, “I interviewed the senator this morning.”
“Mrs. Joyner said, ‘I heard that!’ But the truth is, I could’ve driven a milk truck and she would’ve still been proud of me, because that’s how loving and giving she was,” Walsh said. “It was one of the great honors of my life to have known her.”