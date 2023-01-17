Liz Joyner was the kind of teacher who changed kids’ lives.

For most of her career she ran the program for the county’s gifted students, the program she started in the early 1970s, the program that was recognized as the Best Gifted Education Program in the State of Florida in 1979.

