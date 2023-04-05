As a fishing guide, John “Captain Johnny” Wells knew the waters around Crystal River as if he’d been born in them.
“He could look at the water and tell you by the ripple how many fish there were, what kind they were, how big they were and where they were headed,” said Wells’ daughter Sharon Carpenter. “He’d throw the line right out in front of them and he would catch fish.”
Longtime friend Joe Brown said Wells was an “old-school” guide.
“He didn’t need any of those electronic things that you punch buttons on. He just knew where the fishing holes were and he knew how to get there,” Brown said. “So many of the guides today tell a good fishing spot by the number of beer cans on the bottom, but Johnny wasn’t one of those. He knew what he was doing … Johnny was a good man, a good Christian man.”
John Wells Sr. died March 15 at age 93.
For most of his life, Wells was a fishing guide. In his spare time, he went fishing.
In his sleep, he dreamed about fishing.
“He would tell me, ‘Well, I went up the Salt River last night in my dream, and I caught a bunch of redfish,’” Carpenter said.
And if you ever met him, within a short time he’d have you talking about fishing with him. Even when he was in a nursing home in his final months, to engage people in conversation he’d casually say, “This is a mighty good day to be out fishing.”
Before you knew it, he’d be telling you a fish story, maybe about the biggest tarpon he ever caught.
He might even show you the photo of it. He caught it on May 19, 1982. It took 20 minutes to reel it in, and that big guy made 14 jumps – tarpons jump out of the water when they’re hooked.
It was a big one, 132 pounds.
“He was always the hero in all of his stories,” Carpenter said. “That’s something I always wondered about.”
“Grandpa was an encyclopedia of fishing stories,” said granddaughter Tracy Lawhon at Wells’ memorial service. “He loved to tell his fishing stories to anyone who would listen. One of my favorites was when he talked about being mullet fishing and he got into them so thick that they were jumping in the boat.”
She recalled how they always had fresh fish to eat and remembered feeling important when her grandpa asked her to hold the pencil and the spool of fishing line so he could reline his reels.
“When he would make new nets and I got to string the corks, well, that was the best,” she said.
One Captain Johnny fish story that Wells told reluctantly, if at all, is the story of the time he did NOT catch a fish.
It was a bitterly cold day and Wells took his family out fishing on the Salt River – Lena, his wife of 75 years; his daughter and son John.
“Mama was the only one to catch anything,” Carpenter said. “She caught a sheepshead and she never let him forget that she skunked Daddy that day. She’d always say, ‘We wouldn’t have had anything to eat that day if I hadn’t caught that sheepshead.’
“We always had shore lunches on the islands, cooking what we caught. That was part of what Daddy did as a guide. He’d cook what the people caught, and he could do some excellent shore lunches – hushpuppies, fried fish and pork and beans.”
The youngest of nine siblings, Wells was born on one of the islands in Ozello. His father was a boat builder, who taught his sons to build boats.
“He learned to fish when he was little using a piece of string and a diaper pin,” Carpenter said.
The family moved from Ozello into Crystal River when Wells was young, and as he got older he worked at a variety of jobs, from driving cattle at a ranch north of Crystal River to building and repairing boats, painting and working as a gas station attendant.
But for 50 years until 2007 when he retired, he was Captain Johnny, fishing guide.
He loved sharing his knowledge and encouraging young people who showed an interest in fishing, as he did with Jimmy Kofmehl.
“When I was a kid, I was in the hospital, and when I got out, he took me on my first redfishing trip,” Kofmehl said. “That’s when I got hooked on fishing. He was just a great guy and a really good fisherman, and I appreciate knowing him all these years.”
Wells retired as a guide in 2007 when he was in his late 70s, but he never stopped being a fisherman, even when he could no longer fish. It was in his blood and his bones.
“When I would take him to the nursing home to see Mama, we’d get to Highway 19 and he’d ask, ‘Which way is the rooster (weather vane) facing?’ I’d tell him and he’d proceed to tell me where he would be fishing that day and what he would be catching; that was how much it was ingrained in him.”
His granddaughter also said she would take him on her favorite drive with him, down Ozello Trail, and as soon as she would turn off from U.S. 19 “the memories would start to flow out of his mouth.
“He told stories of his childhood, his mom, dad, siblings and countless fishing stories. I would sometimes drive slower than normal just so I could hear more stories,” she said.
In 2018, Captain Johnny took his last fishing trip. He was frail, but there’s a photo of him grinning.
“When I used to go out tarpon fishing with him, he used to tell me, ‘You hold onto that rig, and if it starts to go, you go with it.’ He loved fishing,” Carpenter said. “He told fishing stories up until a few days of his passing.”