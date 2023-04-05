Capt. Wells

John "Captain Johnny" Wells, a fishing guide in Crystal River for 50 years, died March 15 at age 93. He is pictured here with a redfish.

As a fishing guide, John “Captain Johnny” Wells knew the waters around Crystal River as if he’d been born in them.

“He could look at the water and tell you by the ripple how many fish there were, what kind they were, how big they were and where they were headed,” said Wells’ daughter Sharon Carpenter. “He’d throw the line right out in front of them and he would catch fish.”

John "Captain Johnny" Wells is pictured with one of the biggest tarpons he ever caught.
A painting of "Captain Johnny" Wells and his daughter Sharon, when she was around 3, from a photo.  

