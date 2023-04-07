Uncle Jimmy's Hot Dogs 1

In this 2020 photo: Jim Reynolds, owner and cook at Uncle Jimmy’s Hot Dogs on State Road 44 in Crystal River, always dreamed of selling hot dogs.

He retired in 2021 and died March 29 at age 74.

Sometimes dreams come true.

It was James “Uncle Jimmy” Reynolds’ dream to sell hot dogs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Uncle Jimmy's Hot Dogs 2

The yellow and red Uncle Jimmy's Hot Dogs truck was like a magnet for people, and so was its owner, Jim Reynolds.

"He loved people," said his wife, Holly Sailor.
Uncle Jimmy

In this 2020 photo: Jim Reynolds, owner of Uncle Jimmy's Hot Dogs food truck, loved cooking for people. Besides hot dogs, he also cooked other things like sausage, peppers and onions sandwiches and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. 

He retired in 2021 and died March 29 at age 74. 

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.