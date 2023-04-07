Sometimes dreams come true.
It was James “Uncle Jimmy” Reynolds’ dream to sell hot dogs.
But first, he was a milkman.
At 16, the New Jersey native started working for Cream-O-Land Dairy in New Jersey delivering milk to people’s homes in New Jersey and New York.
Later he would become a salesman — the No. 1 top salesman Cream-O-Land ever had.
But back when he was delivering milk to all five boroughs of New York City, every single day he would stop at a hot dog vendor and get one hot dog and one slice of pizza.
“He thought that hot dog vendor had the best job ever,” said Holly Sailor, Reynolds’ wife of 12 years.
He loved the idea of talking to people all day long, slapping mustard on hot dogs, and he wanted to do that, too.
After 30 years at Cream-O-Land, because of health issues, Reynolds had to retire.
He had had a heart attack and survived two bouts of cancer, but it was time to move to Florida.
In 2001, he moved to the Westwinds “55 and older” mobile home park in Bradenton.
Then in 2006, Holly Sailor moved to that same community and from the first time she and Reynolds met, she learned of his dream of owning his own hot dog cart.
“But Bradenton was not the place to have one, with five lanes of traffic,” Sailor said.
So, they moved to Citrus County and Uncle Jimmy finally got his hot dog cart.
It was a little pull-cart at first, and he would set up at the Advance Discount Auto Parts store near the intersection of North Dunkenfield Avenue and County Road 486 in Crystal River.
“When we first started out, we had a lovely arrangement with Harley Davidson in Crystal River,” Sailor said. “We went there every Saturday, and during peak season we were there Saturday and Sunday.
“We’d have the cart in the back of our pickup truck and a large flat-top (grill) and sometimes a 48-inch barbecue grill, and we’d pull up and the salesmen would all come out and take everything out of the truck for us. They were so good to us,” she said.
After a while, Uncle Jimmy graduated to a van that he modified so when he got to his location, he could open up the back and pull out a steam table. It also had a 12-inch flat-top grill.
He stood on a three-step platform to reach it.
When the side door of the van opened, there was a refrigerator, a soda machine and a rack filled with chips.
When you stopped at Uncle Jimmy’s Hot Dogs you got a hot dog, a soda and a bag of chips, all for only $3.
“He didn’t make a lot of money, but it’s what he loved to do,” Sailor said.
Then he got his big yellow and red food truck and expanded his menu to include hamburgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Reubens and Cubans, sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions, and French fries.
•••
His final location was in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts in Crystal River.
He worked from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, cooking and laughing and talking to people.
He lived the life he dreamed of, selling hot dogs.
Reynolds also took his Uncle Jimmy truck to events — the annual open house at Homosassa Marine, Citrus County Cruisers car shows, YMCA Trunk or Treat, Gulf to Lake Church basketball games, Crystal River High School football games, Nine State Brewery events and Key Training Center fundraisers.
“The Key Training Center was blessed with Uncle Jimmy's heart for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Melissa Walker, Key Training Center executive director. “His hot dog food truck was a staple item at our community fundraisers.
“Such a nice and giving guy. He always donated more than he took in for his love of others and making a difference in his community. We will miss his humor and hearty laugh that made you laugh.”
In 2021, Reynolds retired again, and in 2022 had heart valve replacement surgery. His cardiologist had the choice of using a mechanical valve or one from a pig or a cow. The doctor chose the cow because Reynolds had been a milkman.
“He was so thrilled by that,” Sailor said. “He was just a happy man. We were married for 12 years."
•••
To his granddaughter, Jessica Reynolds-Bann, he was “Poppy,” a “truly amazing grandfather.
“Every memory I have of you is filled with joy and laughter,” she wrote on Legacy.com. “Trips to Keansburg, the boardwalk,manicures, 4th of July parties, Disney, Uncle Jimmy's Hot Dogs, and manatee viewings.
“I love that you put the little M&M guys on the Christmas lights and I treasure the ornaments you've given me that will continue to grace my tree every year. I am very glad Amelia got to meet her great-grandpa, even if only on Zoom, and know that even though you never held her in your arms, you held her in your heart. Love you forever and always."
His daughter, Dawn Reynolds, wrote: “Dad, I was incredibly blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for all the love and support you have given to Jimmy, myself and the kids over the past 35 years.
“You are the dad every girl dreams of having and have always been just that for me. I will miss our talks, your encouragement and laughter, and your harmonica playing. Your great-grandchildren will know you because of the stories we tell and by keeping your legacy alive. I will think of you daily and love you always. You will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I hold you on a pedestal right next to my mom, right below the Lord. May you now rest without pain. I love you Dad.”
James “Uncle Jimmy” Reynolds died March 29 after a long illness. He was 74.