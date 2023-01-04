In the days before her death on Dec. 18, Ginger West had a wish: to die knowing that her family knew how much she loved them and to know her disabled granddaughter would be taken care of.
A call went out to the community, and as 2023 begins, more than $50,000 had been collected to pay off Ginger’s mortgage so her granddaughter can remain in her home, with money left over for her care.
On Monday, Jan. 2, Ginger West’s life was celebrated as her family and friends gathered together at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, lauding her as a servant leader, a strong woman of faith, compassion and humility, who chose a life of sacrifice and service and who left behind a family and a community who knew they were loved.
Ginger West held many titles and wore many hats: She and her late husband, John West, founded the Citrus County Foster Parents Association; Ginger was founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center and was a 46-year member of the United Methodist Church.
She was often called the “Chief Elf” because of her drive and determination that no child in Citrus County would go without presents under the Christmas tree. She was named 1990 Chronicle Citizen of the Year and was even “Father Christmas” one year, which always made her chuckle.
But perhaps her favorite title and role was “Mom,” and not only to her five children, but to the more than 300 foster children she and her husband opened their home and hearts to.
Her son John said his mother had the same mindset of Jesus: to “do nothing from selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others,” he said, quoting Philippians 2:3-4.
“That’s what I saw my mother do,” he said. “She sacrificed, she gave up so much of herself, and we’re all the better for it because we got to see such a love displayed in front of us day after day.
“We shared our parents with hundreds of foster kids … and later we shared her with an entire community.”
Daughter-in-law Sheeba West said Ginger, whom she called “Mom,” had a gift of compassion and also of competence.
“She had a brilliant mind,” West said. “She turned the vision she was given of the Family Resource Center into reality. She taught herself software, logistics and innumerable other skills required of a social entrepreneur, which showcased her intellectual vigor, and with her social and emotional intelligence she was able to rally an army of community volunteers … who became her extended family."
Her compassion, she said, came from the many adversities and trials she faced, including the deaths of her father and husband.
“She had a strong sympathy for the suffering of others and a strong desire to help,” West said.
Ginger West loved people, especially the people many would rather ignore or write off altogether.
Daughter Michelle Cleary said she learned from her mother to “meet people where they were,” and that “if you get to know someone’s story — if you choose to know someone’s story — your perspective changes, and your heart changes.”
Grandson Phillip West said his “Nana” could have worked for any large corporation and be irreplaceable to it — and make a lot of money — but she chose instead to give her life in service of others.
And she did so without complaint or regret.
“For her, to empathize was never a chore,” he said. “The last days I spent with her, our conversations revolved around visiting the (Family Resource) Center and saying hello to everyone to make sure they knew how dearly she loved them … she remains one of my favorite people ever, and a hero I will never forget.”
Ginger’s celebration of life opened with comments from the Rev. Mike Kramer, pastor of Inverness United Methodist Church, read by the Rev. Darrell Reneau, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Kramer said: “The theme of Ginger’s life was ‘I can do that.’ She never let anything deter her; the word ‘can’t’ was not in her vocabulary … she was the right person for the job (of running the Family Resource Center), strong, brave and sometimes stubborn. But her life’s theme was ‘I can do that’ — ‘I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.’
“She opened her arms to the poor, accepting people as they are, being an advocate for those with no voice and modeling the words of Jesus: ‘For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.’ She didn’t just talk the talk; she walked the walk.”
Retired United Methodist minister, the Rev. Kip Younger, challenged Ginger’s friends and the community at large to continue the work she started, to follow her example as she followed Christ’s example.
He said Ginger was a gift from God who gave people a sense of losing their ‘’comfortableness,” who “rocked their boats a little bit,” who challenged people to rethink what they believed and their attitudes about the people she served.
As a woman of faith, whatever obstacle she faced, Younger said, “her motto was always, ‘God will take care of it,’ and God always did.”
Darrell Reneau also gave a charge to the community: “Don’t stop. There’s a foundation that’s been built in Citrus County by Ginger West.”
He added, “Ginger gave people dignity as she gave them the opportunity to redefine their lives, and not only for their lives, but the chain of lives that come after them.
"Her impact in our community will have ripple effects into eternity.”