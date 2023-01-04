In the days before her death on Dec. 18, Ginger West had a wish: to die knowing that her family knew how much she loved them and to know her disabled granddaughter would be taken care of.

A call went out to the community, and as 2023 begins, more than $50,000 had been collected to pay off Ginger’s mortgage so her granddaughter can remain in her home, with money left over for her care.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.