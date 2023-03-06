Freddie Lee Simmons served God and people through her cooking — and could that woman cook.
She’d let it be known, “I just baked some pies,” and people would flock to her house.
“I developed a love of cooking by watching her,” said daughter Melanie Simmons.
She’d have her children, nine in all, take turns hand-churning ice cream, usually vanilla with crushed pineapple.
She was always cooking, always feeding people, cooking for the preacher and his family after Sunday services, cooking to raise money for the federation of churches fundraisers, cooking for school and church events, weddings and funerals.
If there was an event, or if it was a day of the week that ended in Y, she would cook.
She taught her children how to cut palm fronds, shave them down, poke them into apples and dip them in a pot of hot candied mixture to make candied apples.
Her lemon meringue pies and German chocolate cakes were legendary.
“In those days, only three people had telephones around here, and they were on a party line, so I’d be up at the basketball courts and the older men would be sitting out under the trees and they’d say, ‘What’d ya’ mamma cook sweet today?’ or, ‘Tell ya’ mama to send me a piece a cake.’ She always made sure to feed the sick and those who just needed a good meal,” Melanie Simmons said.
Freddie Lee (Waters) Simmons died Feb. 14. She was 98.
•••
She was born in what was called Rock Crusher in Crystal River. Her father worked in the phosphate mines, and as a girl, Freddie Lee moved around as her dad followed where the mining was, from Citrus County to St. Petersburg.
Before they moved to St. Pete, Freddie Lee attended grade school inside of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Hernando.
In those days, the children in the neighborhood attended school at the churches in the Hernando community because there wasn’t a school for Black children.
One teacher taught 60 or more students with no equipment except used textbooks, and the only chalkboard they had was a window shade a teacher painted black.
Also as a child, Freddie Lee, her sister, Alva, and their cousin, Willie Pearl, formed a singing trio, giving live performances in many hotels and radio stations throughout the South.
After she moved back to Citrus County from St. Petersburg, Freddie Lee married Coy Simmons, a World War II veteran.
She was a homemaker her whole life.
At 36, Freddie Lee, who hadn’t finished high school, decided it was important to get her high school diploma, so she enrolled at Booker T. Washington School in Inverness, taking night school classes, and in 1960, she and her oldest son, Ronald Graham, both graduated at the same time.
The headline in the Chronicle read: “Mother and son graduate from BTW Hi.”
At one time, she was one of the few women who drove a car. She’d give rides to those who needed to go grocery shopping, attend doctor appointments or who just needed transportation to neighboring towns.
Her son, Robert Simmons, however, hated the trips to Brooksville when his mother was driving because she drove so slowly, and instead of stepping on the gas to go around curves, she’d put on the brakes and ease around them.
•••
Freddie Lee loved to laugh.
She had funny sayings and superstitions that didn’t always make sense: “Coffee turns you black and cigarettes stunt your growth,” and “Don’t sweep dirt out of your house at night” — during the daytime it was OK.
If your slip was showing below the hem of your dress she’d say, “It’s snowing down south.”
A child of the Great Depression, growing up at a time when some things, like a box of chocolates, were dear, as an adult Freddie Lee would still put chocolates away “to save it.”
“But she’d keep it away too long, and when she’d bring it out, all the chocolates would have turned white,” Robert Simmons said. "I think that's why I don't like chocolate."
He said he would come into the house and see his mom with a hammer, hammering away at pieces of meat, trying to make it tender.
“We’d eat squirrel, rabbit, everything,” he said.
His sister, Melanie added, “You’d open the freezer and see something smiling at you and then the next day it would be on the table as dinner.”
Youngest child, Juana Simmons, was the one who was their mom’s caregiver in her later years.
One of her jobs was being her mom’s ears when she lost much of her hearing.
“I was the one who made phone calls to all the kids and grandkids on their birthdays to say Happy Birthday for her,” she said. “She loved people, she loved company — and she always carried snacks in her purse.
“We’d be at one of the kids’ games, sitting in the stands, and she’d be passing out snacks,” she said. “It got so people would look for her so they could sit by her.”
Her purse was legendary, packed with who knows what.
“We went to the Amway (Arena) for a Battle of the Bands, and they always ask to look in your purse. She opened it up and they looked inside and said, ‘Just go in,’ it was so filled with stuff.”
But her purse came in handy whenever she went to Golden Corral.
“She’d bring a big napkin, and then later she got smart and started using zip-lock bags, and she’d open her purse and put food from her plate in it,” Robert Simmons said. “She was smooth — no one ever saw her.”
“She taught me to cook, and she taught me to be gracious, to have high standards and to be humble,” Melanie Simmons said. “She loved my cooking, but she was my worst critic. I was 13, and she had left a chicken out to thaw, so I saw it and I made chicken and noodles.
“My dad ate some…and she came in, took a bite and said, ‘Did you wash that chicken?’ Well, I didn’t, and she could tell.
“So, what I learned from my mother,” she said, “always thoroughly launder your chicken.”