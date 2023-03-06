Freddie Lee Simmons

Freddie Lee Simmons died Feb. 14 at age 98.

Freddie Lee Simmons served God and people through her cooking — and could that woman cook.

She’d let it be known, “I just baked some pies,” and people would flock to her house.

In this June 25, 2022 photo: Melanie Simmons escorts her mother, 97-year-old Freddie Lee Simmons, into the luncheon honoring her and seven other Hernando “eldest and finest” citizens. Freddie Lee died Feb. 14 at age 98.
In the June 2, 1960 Chronicle: Freddie Lee Simmons, age 36, graduates from Booker T. Washington High School in Inverness alongside her oldest son, Ronald Graham.

