Fred Brannen was a natural born storyteller.
In his native Florida Southern Cracker style, he could spin a yarn, paint a scene with his words.
“His mix of the colloquial and analytical with a splash of embellishment made for excellent stories, which were mostly true,” said oldest daughter Becky Lasse. “He also had a broad knowledge of many subjects and was meticulous in the use of ‘pause’ in his storytelling.”
His son, also named Fred Brannen, said every time his dad would tell the same story, it was always different enough that it didn’t get boring.
Youngest daughter, Beth Evans, said he used poetic license liberally and often.
In 1988, Brannen took a handful of stories he had written down and dropped them off at the Citrus County Chronicle for then-editor Gerry Mulligan to read and pass judgment.
After a few months, Brannen’s phone rang.
“Mulligan called me back and said, ‘Half the people in Citrus County think they can write – you actually can,’” Brannen told the Chronicle in 2019.
For 26 years, Brannen’s “Slice of Life” column ran every Sunday on top of Page 3 of the Chronicle Commentary section.
“After he started writing a column, I wasn’t sure he would stay with it,” Mulligan said. “But he did it for years and built up a large following. And then he found time to write a book and then another. His writing was entertaining, but more importantly, he was a very good man.”
Fred H. Brannen Jr., was a storyteller, but he was so much more. He died July 22 at age 77.
n n n
Fred Brannen grew up sassy, silly and feisty, small-town Lacoochee in Pasco County.
In a family story about young Fred, he wouldn’t keep the screen door shut, despite his mother scolding time and again – “You’re letting all the flies in!”
Little Fred went over to the screen door, opened it wide and called out, “Come in, fries! Mama don’t want you, but I do!”
His older brother, William, whom Brannen always referred to as “good brother William,” always called his little brother “Jr.” and “bad boy.”
William once put a note in little Fred’s lunchbox that said: “Jr., you’re a bad boy. From your good brother, William.”
“In fact, there’s still a train set Dad has, and on the inside of the box it says, ‘Fred Jr., you are a bad boy. Love, your good brother William,’” daughter Becky said.
n n n
Fred Brannen was a banker, and after moving to Inverness with his family, he worked for Brannen Bank for more than 40 years.
He was a Brannen, but not from THAT Brannen family, which was always a source of confusion for people.
“People would always ask Margaret Brannen, (wife and mother of the Brannen Bank Brannens) how Fred fit in with her other sons,” said Cheryl Brannen, Fred’s wife of 56 years, “and she would just say, ‘He could fit in anywhere he likes.’”
Cheryl and Fred met when she was still in high school and he was working at a bank in Dade City where her dad was a customer.
One day, Brannen was out and noticed his bank customer, Barry Lynch, on a putting green teaching a beautiful young woman to putt.
Knowing Barry Lynch was married to Helen – and that young woman was NOT Helen, he went over to check things out.
“He was being nosey,” Cheryl said. “He wanted to make sure my dad wasn’t cheating on my mom.
“I liked that my dad knew him and liked him,” she said, “but my dad said, ‘He wears white socks.’”
Despite the white socks, they eventually married and had three children.
Fred Brannen adored his wife up until his last breath, always referring to her as “my bride.”
n n n
To Becky, Fred Brannen was the dad who watched Scooby-Doo cartoons and played with them.
“When he was in the Army Reserves, he was gone a lot and he used to mess up my playhouse, but on Saturdays we always took a trip to the convenience store for candy,” she said.
“One of my earliest memories was when his dad died. He was angry and hurt, and I remember that … but mostly he was silly and fun and smart and feisty.
“He was braggadocios in the best possible way, and he was just as interested in hearing your story as he was in telling you his,” she said.
To Beth, he was “my sweet Daddy,” funny, kind and talented.
“He had the most beautiful voice, but would rather listen to us sing than sing himself,” she said, “and he could sing to the rafters.
“I remember being in the car and Barry Manilow’s ‘I Write the Songs’ was on the radio and he said to me, ‘This is our song,’” she said. “He used to draw comics of himself, with his big, horn-rim glasses.”
To his only son, Fred Brannen was the dad who took him fishing.
“No fancy gear, just worms and cane poles,” he said. “We’d stay out on the bank for hours, and I had a great time. It took me years to realize that he was doing his best to feed us with a 50-cent bucket of worms from Happy’s (bait shop). It finally made sense why he was so anxious and frustrated when he’d lose a catch. To me it was just spending time with my Dad.
“He taught me how to throw, coached me through baseball mechanics and the like, and when it became increasingly more apparent that my talents did not lie with sports, he taught me chess, and even managed to get me an old used computer. It was the best gift I ever received, and it fed the curiosity that eventually became my career.”
All three of Brannen’s children said they learned quickly that whenever they would get into trouble, “no matter how mad he seemed, if we could make him laugh, all the trouble we were in just sort of evaporated with his smile,” Fred Jr. said. “I miss that smile already.”
To his wife, Cheryl, he was her biggest fan and defender, who came second only to Jesus in his devotion.
“We would go on these wonderful trips, and he didn’t really like traveling,” she said, “but he knew I did, and that’s what he loved. He enjoyed my enjoyment.”
Brannen died on Cheryl’s 75th birthday.
The family had all gathered together, some from out of state. It was to be a character-themed costume party, with Fred going as James Bond and Cheryl as Madeleine Swann, daughter of assassin and Quantum kingmaker, Mr. White, in one of the Bond movies.
But they never made it to the party. Still, they were all together to say goodbye.
n n n
In Brannen’s last column, Nov. 22, 2014, “The Final Slice,” he wrote about knowing when it’s time to go.
“According to my calculation, this is column No. 1,363 of those which have been offered during the past 26 years, two months and three weeks,” he wrote. “I certainly didn’t expect it to last this long.”
He went on to write two books, play with his grandchildren, surround himself with his wife and kids.
“So much joy,” Cheryl Brannen said.
“He had a wonderful life,” said daughter Becky, “and we, his family, were blessed to be a part of it.”