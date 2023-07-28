Fred Brannen

Fred Brannen, banker, storyteller, Chronicle columnist for 26 years, author, dad, granddad and husband of Cheryl, his “bride” of 56 years, died July 22 at age 77.

Fred Brannen was a natural born storyteller.

In his native Florida Southern Cracker style, he could spin a yarn, paint a scene with his words.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.