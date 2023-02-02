Lita Thomas was in seventh grade at Inverness Middle School in 1975, trying desperately to earn a physical fitness “Presidential Certificate” by meeting all the requirements.
She excelled in all but one, the “flexed arm hang,” a chin-up where you had to keep your chin above the chin-up bar for 30 seconds.
A teacher, Flo Jones, saw how Lita was struggling, pulled her aside after class one day, led her into the gym and worked with her until she could stay above the bar for 30 seconds.
“Fifty years have passed … and I haven’t attempted the flexed arm hang since,” Lita said at Flo’s Jan. 27 memorial service. “Though I often wonder how many other young girls had their confidence restored the way mine had that year; mostly I think back with fondness and appreciation for the unselfish humanity of a teacher who had nothing to gain for herself when she gave me a hard push with a soft hand.
“R.I.P. Miss Jones.”
Friend, biologist, teacher, author, pilot, philanthropist, protector of animals, lover of nature, Florence “Flo” Jones died Jan. 21 at age 74.
She doted on her cats: Momma, Tom, Dewey, and her favorite, little Inky.
As an educator, Flo Jones taught P.E., history, geography and health. As a lifelong student, she earned certificates in auto air conditioning, construction trades, woodworking and advanced auto mechanics.
She could even do a front-end alignment.
She taught school in Citrus County from 1973 to 1982, and simultaneously served with the county Mosquito Control Board.
Among other jobs, she also worked in mosquito control for Lee and Pinellas counties and was a member of several mosquito control associations, including as a founding member of the Haiti Mosquito Control Association.
“When I first came to Florida in 1999 as a professor with the University of Florida mosquito research lab in Vero Beach and met Flo, she was one of maybe six women in the eastern U.S. who were in the position of director of mosquito control,” said longtime friend, Roxanne Connelly. “She broke through the glass ceiling and was a role model for other women in the field.”
So much more than ’skeeters
In 2014, the late Mary “Scat” Gregory nominated Flo for Citizen of the Year for her help with homeless people.
“Jones visits the homeless at their campsites and brings mosquito spray, food, pads for their tents and other items,” Gregory wrote in her nomination. “Flo is always helping someone. She says she feels blessed and wants to give back.
"But blessed is when money comes easily. Flo works hard for hers. The homeless are the most needy in our county and Flo is the most helpful.”
“She was a bleeding heart who always championed the underdog,” longtime friend Kellie Etherson wrote on Legacy.com. “Flo was one of my best friends for over 40 years, and I’m going to miss her more than I can say. We traveled across the country many times and to more major cities than I can count, like Houston where she had me laughing so hard I threw up all over my shirt because I couldn't pull over.
“Flo loved Florida's state parks, and together we have been to every one of them. She also loved going to the parks in the National Park system, visiting over 200 of them and has the stamps to prove it!”
Most of all, when she made friends, she kept them for life, Etherson said. “Flo was an amazing woman who could do anything. The world is a little less bright today. Her legacy will be that everyone remembers her kindness and how she treated them."
Flo loved Citrus County, and especially its history, serving on the historical society board.
“I met her at the historical society, where she was instrumental when we were doing our bylaws (for the historical society), making sure it was done correctly. Plus, she was a customer of mine,” said Laura Hennings, owner of the Red Brick Place in Floral City. “And we were both into animals. Flo was just a really cool person.
“I can still see her driving by in her white Cadillac, honking and waving to me. She was a hoot, and just a wonderful soul.”
Pattie Amon also connected with Flo through the historical society — and cats.
“I was working at the historical museum, and she came in to do some research,” Amon said. “When I saw how effective she was, I told her she should help us with research, and I signed her up as a volunteer.
“She told me about a mama and daddy cat and two babies that just showed up at her house, and she got them spayed and neutered, vaccinated and then one of them, Inky, she took into her house. She cared for those cats until the day she died.”
In 2017, Flo read a story in the Chronicle about a family in Holder who wanted to bury a loved one in a cemetery where their family members had been buried for generations.
However, by 2017, the cemetery was privately owned and the owner wasn’t going to allow the family to bury their loved one.
That story touched Flo’s heart and she took it upon herself to research the situation for the family, and thanks to her efforts, the burial was able to take place.
“There’s a plaque that was hanging on the wall in Flo’s house, welcoming her to their family,” Roxanne Connelly said. “Flo helped so many people, even those who didn’t know they were being helped. On several occasions she contacted me so she could personally cover the tuition of students who wanted to take a course I was teaching at the university.
“She paid their tuition because their employers wouldn’t, and she wanted them to have that education because they wanted it.”
The motto of the philanthropic sorority Flo belonged to, Delta Zeta, is: “To those whom my life may touch in some slight measure, may I give graciously of what is mine.”
"I don’t know if their motto attracted Flo to the organization, or if she help them develop that motto," Connelly said, "but it is precisely how Flo lived her life — giving graciously."