Cole Lamanda, 16, died in a tragic car accident on Fort Island Trail, Saturday, June 17.

He is shown here with his 14-year-old sister, Bella.

In his 16 years, Cole Lamanda touched people’s lives in ways only he could.

Born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), he lived with a form of muscular dystrophy that was a hereditary, debilitating and progressive nerve disease that affects the muscles and their capabilities.

Dad Steve and son Cole Lamanda owned and operated CBI Lawn Maintenance and were inseparable until Cole, 16, died in a tragic car accident Saturday, June 17.
Cole Lamanda, with his 14-year-old sister, Bella, and 7-year-old brother, Isaiah.

Cole was killed Saturday, June 17, in a car accident on Fort Island Trail. Isaiah was also in the vehicle with Cole and was seriously injured.

Isaiah is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week.

