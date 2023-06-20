In his 16 years, Cole Lamanda touched people’s lives in ways only he could.
Born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), he lived with a form of muscular dystrophy that was a hereditary, debilitating and progressive nerve disease that affects the muscles and their capabilities.
The last few years of his life were filled with pain.
And yet, through his pain, his focus was on others.
“He took the time to talk to people,” said Cole’s dad, Steve Lamanda. “He was interested in their lives.”
Cole was the C in the business he had with his dad, CBI Lawn Maintenance LLC. The B is for his sister, 14-year-old Bella; the I for his little brother, 7-year-old Isaiah.
“We spent all our time together,” Steve Lamanda said. “He was awesome. Mechanically he was amazing.
“Just two weeks ago, someone on the side of the road, their starter went out. So, he stopped, took the starter out, put a new one in. That’s the type of kid he was.”
About five years ago, Cole’s disease started taking a downward turn and Cole went to work with his dad and was homeschooled.
•••
On Dec. 31, 2020, Cole’s mother, who also had CMT, died from the disease at age 40.
Cole died Saturday, June 17, but not from his disease. Instead, he was killed when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee while driving along a curve on Fort Island Trail. When the car overturned, Cole and his brother, Isaiah, were ejected from the vehicle.
Isaiah suffered serious injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. He is expected to be released sometime this week.
An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were also injured in the accident.
On Monday, Steve Lamanda spoke about his oldest son’s short life and the legacy of caring for others that he left.
“He had an old soul,” Lamanda said. “At 10 years old, he liked being with older people.”
When the two of them were on their daily lawn maintenance route, when the CMT began taking away Cole’s ability to do the physical work, he often would sit with the homeowner and talk.
“He’d be in the house in the a/c, drinking a Coca-Cola, and I’d be outside cutting grass,” Lamanda said.
Cole would also often be giving away free lawn cuts. Lamanda joked that Cole’s soft heart and generosity almost made them go bankrupt.
But from the start, “CBI was never about just cutting grass,” Lamanda said. “It’s turned into a mission; it’s all about the people.”
Much of that was because of Cole.
“He had people that he would just go spend time with,” Lamanda said.
Most recently, Cole had his bag packed and was planning to stay with a friend whose wife is under hospice care and isn’t expected to live much longer.
“He was going to live with them for a while to help our friend get through this,” Lamanda said. “At 16, that’s just the way he thought.”
Another time, father and son took a trip to Rhode Island, where they’re from, and Cole had a list of “old guys” he wanted to see.
“The day before we left, he went by all those old guys’ houses to just hang out with them. One he took for a golf cart ride,” he said. “He was a good kid.”
Cole had the mind of an entrepreneur. His dream was to be big in business.
Family friend Joe Meek, Crystal River mayor and businessman, said he had known Cole as a boy and had watched him grow up.
“He started his own landscaping company, and was dedicated to working hard and growing his business, a true young entrepreneur,” Meek said. “He had to deal with the loss of his mother and hardships that no child should have to face. Yet, through it all, and with the help of his dad, he worked hard and persevered.
“I am blessed to have known him, and our prayers are with his family.”
Lamanda said he and Cole used to go to Meeks’ house every Friday morning to work.
“We’d sit on the back porch and eat our lunch,” he said. “That was our spot. We’d sit and talk, pretend we were rich and talk about having a boat and being able to do whatever we want.”
•••
Cole Lamanda liked to fish, play video games, ride dirt bikes.
When his mother died and the family went through tough financial times during COVID, Cole would cook for them — take a package of ramen noodles and “turn it into a five-star dinner,” Lamanda said.
He believed in a “rainbow bridge” that dogs cross over when they died.
“He knew every dog on our route and every dog’s name,” Lamanda said. “He didn’t care about society. He’d say, ‘My hair’s long; my clothes don’t match. I’m going to put my Hey Dudes (shoes) on and Hawaii 5-0 shorts and a wife beater shirt and this is me.’”
The last year of Cole’s life was hard.
His disease was progressing. He could no longer ride dirt bikes, and he was having heart problems.
He thought a lot about his mom’s last years, how she had her leg amputated and lived in pain, and he was afraid for his future.
“I really think God took him now so he wouldn’t have to go through what his mom went through,” Lamanda said.
“On Sunday, I went to the hospital to see Isaiah. He asked me, ‘What hospital is Cole in?’ I said, ‘Cole’s with Mom.’
“We talked for a while and he said, ‘When I get up and walk, we’re going to clean his room.’ His room is disgusting,” Lamanda said.
“Isaiah said, ‘I get to play Xbox in there now’ … then he asked if I would pray for him. I told him there was a room full of people and I don’t pray publicly … but I did and then I said, ‘Isaiah, did I do good?’
“He said, ‘Amen. Want to play Minecraft?’ and then he said, ‘So, Cole’s in heaven ….’
“I told him that God knew his future so maybe he took him home to be pain-free and happy,” Lamanda said. “He said, ‘I like that Cole’s in heaven.’”
A memorial service for Cole Lamanda will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Seven Rivers Church, 4221 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.