In the small, tight-knit neighborhood of Hernando, if you were sick or hurt, if your house caught on fire, if someone in your family died, Clarence Alexander was the first one there to bring you food and step in to help any way he could.
“This goes back to his mother, Joyce Alexander,” Sonny Wright said at Clarence’s memorial service on Saturday.
The late Joyce Alexander believed no one should go hungry and she always had food on the stove or in the refrigerator, ready for anyone who knocked on the door, even strangers.
At one time, the railroad tracks went right past the Hernando neighborhood, and hobos riding the rails would get off at Hernando because they knew Miss Joyce would feed them.
It’s said she would feed a rattlesnake if it looked hungry, and so would Clarence.
“Clarence had the same DNA as his mom,” Wright said.
Clarence Alexander died March 17. He was 68.
The third oldest of 16 children, Clarence made a name for himself early. He graduated from Citrus High School where he was a great basketball player, track and football player.
He was the first Black person to win the Reserve Grand Champion steer in FFA at the Citrus County Fair.
He was an over-the-road truck driver for 35 years. That was his job; however, farming was his passion.
He grew peas, tomatoes, okra, peanuts, cabbage and greens.
And he grew watermelons.
Ever since he was old enough to bend down and pull weeds, Clarence and his younger brother Doug grew watermelons, having been taught by old-time local farmers like Tinker Allen, John Croft, Lamar Evans and John Thomas.
They’ve been growing watermelons together for more than 30 years – one year they planted 60 acres.
“I wasn’t the farmer; I was alway the financier, the CEO,” Doug Alexander said. “Clarence knew how to make something grow. He was the man on the tractor, and he was the best tractor man in all these parts.
“People from all over would come and ask him. He was the best go-to man about tractors,” he said.
Clarence raised cattle, sometimes in the neighborhood, in his backyard.
“He could hunt, and he raised coon dogs – in the house,” Doug said. “I came home one time and he had a wild red fox in the house, and he raised it in the house. He’d bring in ’coons and skunks, and he’d tame them – in the house.”
Clarence was also known for his fishing skills: He could catch them when nobody could catch them.
He even named his silver fishing pole “Catch ’em.”
“Clarence was my fishing buddy,” said Derrick Timmons. “I used to work the late night shift and get off work at 6 in the morning. I’d take my boat to work, and in the morning I’d go pick Clarence up and we’d go to Hernando lake. One morning we had 99 fish in the boat.”
Brenda Thomas, one of Clarence’s sisters, called her big brother her “Uber driver.”
“He was such a sweet, loving, kind man – every good work you could think of,” she said. “If he only had 15 cents, he’d give it to you.”
Clyde Alexander, the oldest of the Alexander siblings, said Clarence taught them what it meant to love one another.
“He told it like it was…but he loved everybody and everybody loved him,” he said. “He was one of the best brothers a person could have.”
Clarence was known for his trophy winning barbecue, Cee-Jays BBQ.
“He’d say we’ll start cooking at 3 in the morning,” Doug said, “and he’d be on the phone at 2:45 asking, ‘Where you at?’”
“Whenever the church (New Church Without Walls) had a give away out at Hernando Beach, he’d be there cooking,” Derrick Timmons said, adding that in the past few years Hernando and the Alexander family has lost “three great chefs,” Lynda (Alexander) Simmons, her son Luke and now Clarence.
“They’re all gone now,” he said. “Who’s going to step up now?”
Clarence was also known as an excellent poker player – and a “human GPS.”
After traveling all over the US for 35 years, he knew where everything was.
He’d say, “If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say it,” and “No drama.”
“I traveled all over the world in the military, I’ve been in a war, but I have never met a man like Clarence Alexander. He wasn’t just my brother, he was a true friend,” Doug said. “We talked four, five times a day, and we were getting ready to plant.
“He was devoted; he was tireless, he’d go the distance. He wasn’t always in church, he didn’t like to dress up, but he was faithful; he was the church,” Doug said. “He was a simple man who lived a simple life, but he was faithful, and I’m going to miss him, we’re all going to miss him.”