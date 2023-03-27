Clarence Alexander

Clarence Alexander, the third of 16 siblings, was known in Citrus County for his farming and tractor skills, and especially for the juicy watermelons he grew for more than 30 years.

He died March 17 at age 68.

In the small, tight-knit neighborhood of Hernando, if you were sick or hurt, if your house caught on fire, if someone in your family died, Clarence Alexander was the first one there to bring you food and step in to help any way he could.

“This goes back to his mother, Joyce Alexander,” Sonny Wright said at Clarence’s memorial service on Saturday.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Clarence Alexander

Alexander

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.