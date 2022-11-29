Collins postscript

Agriculture teacher, Future Farmers of America adviser, inventor, farmer, mentor, family man, friend, Bobbie Joe “BJ” Collins died Nov. 1 at age 87.

 Special to the Chronicle

As a teacher, Mr. Collins was known as a tough disciplinarian.

He was the “type of teacher that would paddle you in a heartbeat when you needed it and at the same time would bring you home after school and take you fishing that same day,” said Scott Adams, Citrus County native, businessman and former county commissioner.

