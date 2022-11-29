As a teacher, Mr. Collins was known as a tough disciplinarian.
He was the “type of teacher that would paddle you in a heartbeat when you needed it and at the same time would bring you home after school and take you fishing that same day,” said Scott Adams, Citrus County native, businessman and former county commissioner.
But here’s the secret: Sometimes, when Mr. Collins would take a student out of class with his paddle in his hand for some tough love, he would smack the bottom of the student’s shoe.
Then he’d say, “You better be rubbing your rear end when you go back to class.”
“There was wrong and right, and he would try teaching you the best he could,” Adams said. “We need our education system to take a good look at our past and the quality of that education process versus today. I'll always remember BJ Collins and thank him for all of his famous paddlings — a good man!”
Agriculture teacher, Future Farmers of America adviser, inventor, farmer, mentor, family man, friend, Bobbie Joe “BJ” Collins died Nov. 1 at age 87.
Born in Winslow, Arkansas, and raised in Avon Park, Florida, Collins met his wife, the late Consuela (“Connie”) Collins, when they were students at the University of Florida.
Both of them teachers, they lived and worked in Branford, Florida, then Bartow for 10 years before moving to Citrus County with their sons, Craig and Clinton, in 1972.
“My dad grew up during the Depression with six brothers and sisters,” said oldest son Craig. “They had a garden out of necessity … From a young age, he instilled in us a strong work ethic.”
When Collins was in college, he lost his scholarship the first year because he was sick, and he never told his parents, Craig said.
Instead, he found jobs, worked hard and earned money to pay for his schooling.
“One of his sayings — he had a lot of sayings — he’d say, ‘Money earned is twice as sweet as money won.’ He believed in hard work and being able to look back on what you accomplished,” said son Clinton.
Oh, how he loved
In Citrus County, Collins taught for a few years at Citrus High School and spent the rest of his teaching career at Inverness Middle School.
“He was my teacher in 7th and 8th grade,” Clinton said. “I called him Mr. Collins … . One of his mottos, he’d say (to his students), ‘You’re in school to learn something, whether it’s to respect the education system, respect teachers or something about life. Even if you don’t learn anything about agriculture, you’re going to learn something.’"
“He was known for his paddle, but he never abused it,” Craig said. “He never hurt anybody; he was never mean. He wanted you to learn.”
Collins had a cloth frog that sat on his desk, and one day the class was coming back to the classroom from the lab where they were working on plants they were growing. One of the boys grabbed the frog and started throwing it back and forth with another boy.
“I tried to get it so we wouldn’t get into trouble, and just as I got ahold of it, my dad walked in,” Craig said. “I thought for sure I’d get paddled that time, but he gave the three of us a choice and we all chose running laps. I ran a lot of laps.”
Collins loved his students, even the ones who gave him a challenge.
On his first day on the job at Inverness Middle School, a boy had locked himself inside a school bus and wouldn’t come out.
Collins got the key to the bus, went in through the back and frog-marched the boy out of the bus and gave him a swat right then and there, Clinton recalled.
“They went round and round for about two months; the kid came from a bad home and he was desperate for attention,” Clinton said. “One day my dad went to give him his swats and the kid said, ‘Mr. Collins, do whatever you want with me. You can’t hurt me. My dad puts cigarettes out on me.’
“So, my dad took him down to the oak tree. Everyone knew that meant it was ‘philosophical time.’ He talked to him, showed him love. After that, every time the kid got into trouble my dad would take him to the oak tree.
“Years later, he said my dad was the only person who ever cared about him. He did that for a lot of students in different ways.”
Kurt Johnson, owner of Great Oaks General Contractors, was in seventh grade, one of Mr. Collins’ students, when his teacher told him it was time for him to get a job.
Besides teaching, Collins owned a plant nursery in Inverness, and he hired Johnson to work for him.
“We became lifelong friends,” Johnson said. “He taught me so many things, how to fish, how to hunt. He bought me my first bow and arrow. He was very much an outdoorsman and very much a teacher … he taught a lot of life lessons.
“But the biggest thing he ever did for me was just a month ago, on my birthday … he sang 'Happy Birthday' to me over the phone. That was the first and only time he ever did that. It was two weeks before he died. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
“As a dad, he was tough when he needed to be. He was a disciplinarian, and we did a lot of push-ups,” Craig said. “But he took us fishing and hunting and camping.
“We raised steers, and he got us into 4-H … He taught us how to grow cuttings; we’d root them then sell them to the nurseries who would finish them off,” he said.
Now the sons each own their own nurseries.
Craig owns Color Country Nursery in Lecanto and Clinton owns C.B.C. Plants in Floral City.
“My dad had a lot of sayings,” Clinton said. “‘This too will come to pass,’ ‘Life is like a roller coaster; you have ups and downs, good times and bad and you just work your way through them’ and the five P’s — ‘Previous Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.’
“He took his job as a teacher/mentor very seriously, as many of his ex-students can attest. He loved his job and he loved his students. He tried his best to instill not only a good educational background in agriculture, but in life as well … he was great at trying to get the most out of people and he would work on you until he found what your trigger was to be the best you could be.”