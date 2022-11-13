Joe and Barbara Fallon

Joe and Barbara Fallon were high school sweethearts, married 50 years before Barbara died Oct. 25. Among other things, they are best known as the owners of Joe's Deli in Inverness.

 Special to the Chronicle

Sometimes when Joe Fallon would get up early to open his Inverness deli, it wasn’t unusual for him to find a stranger sleeping on his living room couch or in the kitchen getting a drink out of the refrigerator.

That’s because his wife Barbara’s believed that their "door is always open.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Joe's Deli

Joe's Deli in Inverness was a favorite place to eat for 44 years until it closed in 2017. The original Joe was the late Joe Silvestro, shown holding granddaughter, Amy. Silvestro turned the deli over to his son-in-law, Joe Fallon, who is seen here with his wife, Barbara (Silvestro) Fallon, who died Oct. 25. 
Barbara Fallon and grandkids

Barbara Fallon, who died Oct. 25 at age 71, was the best nana a grandchild could have. She is seen here with her grandchildren Fallon and Jacob (back row) and Haylee, Dominic and Landon with her on the couch.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.