Sometimes when Joe Fallon would get up early to open his Inverness deli, it wasn’t unusual for him to find a stranger sleeping on his living room couch or in the kitchen getting a drink out of the refrigerator.
That’s because his wife Barbara’s believed that their "door is always open.”
Theirs was the house where friends of her four daughters congregated, where everyone got ready for proms, where they would hang out and be loved on by Barbara Fallon, who had more than enough love to go around.
She would have extra Christmas stockings full of goodies and gifts “just in case,” and extra corsages the day of prom.
After graduating from King’s County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York, Barbar…
People would go to her for advice, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on.
“She was at her best when she was taking care of someone,” said oldest daughter Amy Crowell.
Barbara Ann Silvestro Fallon died Oct. 25. She was 71.
Born and raised in Staten Island, New York, Barbara was a registered nurse, and so much more.
She met her husband of 50 years, Joe Fallon, at a bus stop when the two of them were in high school.
They married in 1972 and moved to Inverness in 1974 to raise a family and take over their family-owned business, Joe's Deli, which was first owned by Barbara’s father, Joe Silvestro.
The Fallons had four daughters from 1975 to 1980: Amy, Mandee, Becky, and Katie.
During her last pregnancy, Barbara was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and battled the disease for 40 years.
“The Silvestro family were my Staten Island neighbors and Barbara was one of several ‘lifesavers’ (when I moved) to Inverness in 1981 with two small children,” wrote Pati Smith in a Facebook post.
Smith recalled Barbara’s diagnosis “with an illness that might have kicked others down, but not Barbara or her family,” she wrote. “When thinking back to that time, the proverb, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,’ comes to mind, turning a negative situation into a positive outlook with an optimistic attitude...and let me tell you, Barbara made the best damn lemonade over the next 40 years.
“Over the years, Barbara saw more lemons in her life, but each time that batch of lemonade she made got sweeter and sweeter,” Smith wrote.
‘You are my favorite’
Each of Barbara’s four daughters knew she was her mom’s favorite — they each had a coffee mug with that sentiment on it.
She was the "mom taxi" to dance classes, girl scouts, cheerleading, music lessons, youth groups, and horseback riding lessons.
On their birthdays, Barbara would call a daughter at the exact time she was born and say, “It’s a girl! And she’s perfect!” Or sometimes, “And she’s gorgeous!”
She was the mom who wrote individual notes to put inside their lunch boxes and do one-on-one shopping outings.
“She was the best shopping companion,” said daughter Mandee Marconi.
Barbara had an eye for fashion — at one time she owned Etc. of Park Avenue Boutique — and she also understood teenage girls.
“We would be in the dressing room, in tears, feeling ‘not enough,’ and she was so patient,” said daughter Becky Caskey. “She would bring things for us to try on, and we would end up leaving with clothes that made us feel so amazing and excited. She made us feel ‘enough.’”
Her one, unbreakable fashion rule: No white shoes after Labor Day.
“Every year after Easter she would take us to get black shoes,” Becky said.
Of the girls, Becky was Barbara’s “flower child.”
“She always said I was born in the wrong decade,” she said.
As a young woman, Becky was diagnosed with lupus, which would cause her to be severely ill at times. However, that didn’t stop her from wanting to live far away from home, whether it was Colorado, San Diego or Key West.
“So, I moved to Colorado and got very sick and called her, and she got on a plane, picked me up and brought me home,” Becky said.
Every time that happened, no matter where Becky was, when she got sick and called home, her mom always went to get her.
“I met Barbara for the first time in Kmart (in Key West),” said son-in-law Emsa Caskey. “My mom’s intense, but I didn’t know the definition of a strong, powerful woman until I met Barbara.”
He and Becky had been dating for a short time when Becky got sick.
“I didn’t realize the severity of it,” Emsa said. “She was in the hospital with tubes everywhere and I didn’t know what was going on — I was just the boyfriend — and I called Barbara. Within hours this woman shows up — in heels — and she’s saying, ‘I need to talk to the head nurse’ and ‘I need to see her stats,’ ‘I need to talk to her doctor.’
“She was so caring, so loving and compassionate. She slept in a chair by (Becky’s) hospital bed for three days,” he said.
Of course a mom would do that for her child. But Barbara did things like that for strangers, like the time daughter Amy’s husband was in the military at Camp Lejeune. Amy was pregnant then, and so was her friend.
Barbara had come to visit Amy and during that time Amy’s friend went into labor.
“My mom had never met my friend before, and they really bonded,” Amy said. “Next thing I know my mom’s in the delivery room helping to deliver a baby!”
A ‘first friend’ to many
In the days after Barbara Fallon’s death, her daughters heard many people say the same thing: “She was my first friend when I moved here.”
“I just moved to Florida, a young girl of 20, and met Barbara while working for Dr. Marcus,” said Becky Beattie. “I would babysit for her once in a while and was always drawn to her because of her loving attitude towards people and her positive attitude.
“One day she asked me to babysit. It was my 21st birthday and everyone in my life forgot about it, so I was already a little sad," Beattie said. “Since I had nothing else to do I agreed to babysit. Somehow she found out it was my birthday and when I arrived at her house she and her children had a cute little birthday party set up for me. She even made me dinner.
“It was the nicest thing anyone had ever done for me,” she said. “But as I got to know Barbara throughout the years, this was just a typical Barbara thing to do. I was a young girl, not even a nurse, yet she inspired me to go to nursing school and she taught me what servant leadership means, because her whole life was an example of that.
“I watched her children grow up and become exactly like her,” Beattie said. “She had an amazing sense of humor and a way of putting things in perspective so you could understand life without letting it get the best of you. I know I’m a better person because I knew Barbara Fallon and I will miss her and try to live my life to make her proud.”
Barbara Fallon was the ultimate hostess. She specialized in creating memories that turned into traditions, like Silly String at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Barbara was known for her big, blue eyes that always saw the good in others. She was the best nana a grandchild could have.
“She was always there for me,” said granddaughter Fallon Crowley. “She picked me up from school every day and brought me food that I liked. If I had a bad day, she would put on her favorite movie, ‘Ever After,’ and we’d watch it together. I always knew I had a place to go.”
“When I had kids close together, she understood, and I could call her with my worries,” said daughter Katie Hensley. “She’d say, ‘When they graduate high school, they won’t be doing that.’ (They won’t be using a pacifier or wearing diapers, etc.) That always calmed me down.”
Barbara was a cantor at two Catholic churches, singing in spite of the cancer treatment that affected her vocal chords. Her favorite song was “On Eagle’s Wings” — “And He will raise you up on eagles' wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of His hand.”
She made the best meatloaf and over-the-top, ridiculous ice cream sundaes. She taught Lamaze childbirth classes, worked by her husband's side at the deli, believed that “It takes a village” and was proud to call Citrus County her village.
“When she was sick, the community gave back to her because of all she had given to the community,” said sister Rosemary DeMott.
Son-in-law Emsa said the quote that best sums up who Barbara Fallon was is from “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy: “I've always loved you, and when you love someone, you love the whole person, just as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.”
“That’s how Barbara loved,” Emsa said.