Arthur Franklin Sr.

Arthur and Althea Franklin were married 61 years before Arthur died March 28, two days before his 85th birthday.

 Special to the Chronicle

For more than 20 years, Arthur Franklin Sr. would get up before dawn to start cooking his crowd-pleasing chicken and ribs for the monthly fundraising barbecue sale at St. James A.M.E. Church in Inverness.

For folks in the area, it was “appointment barbecue,” a once a month “must have.”

