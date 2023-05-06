For more than 20 years, Arthur Franklin Sr. would get up before dawn to start cooking his crowd-pleasing chicken and ribs for the monthly fundraising barbecue sale at St. James A.M.E. Church in Inverness.
For folks in the area, it was “appointment barbecue,” a once a month “must have.”
“He was a country boy, and he knew how to cook,” said Althea Franklin, Arthur’s wife of 61 years. “If he had a secret to his ribs, he never told anyone. They were just good.”
He did, however, teach his sons how to do barbecue.
After the church stopped selling the monthly dinners, Arthur started selling it from his big yard next to his house.
Arthur Franklin had the best-smelling yard on barbecue days.
The big cookers are still there, but Arthur Lee Franklin Sr. isn’t. After a long illness, he died March 28, two days before his 85th birthday.
His wife called him “Sugar Foot,” because that’s what he first called her.
She grew up in Inverness in the wooden house next to St. James A.M.E. Church at North Apopka Avenue and Dampier Street.
She was 17, a senior in high school at Booker T. Washington School, when Arthur came from Alabama with a group of friends to Citrus County to work.
There was a dance one night, and that’s where they met.
“After I graduated, I was going to go to college, but he said if I went to college he would lose me,” she said. “So, we got married. He was a good husband, a good man, a good provider.”
They had three children, two sons and a daughter.
Arthur worked at what was then called Florida Power for 30 years, and at the same time he also worked for Wheeler Construction, mainly doing cement work.
“He helped build the church building,” Althea said. “He was a hard worker. He’d work seven days a week building the church. Sometimes all by himself.”
Outside the church, there’s a bell that sits on a concrete platform, made by Arthur Franklin.
“He knew his concrete,” Althea said.
She also said he was a “praying man,” and as a steward at the church, one of his roles was praying for the people during the church services.
He was also known in the community as "the fisherman," because he could catch fish when nobody else could.
“He fished every day that he could,” Althea said. “He’d fish on the Withlacoochee River and Lake Henderson. I went with him a lot of times, and he taught me how to fish.
“It was a joy just being on the lake with him.”
In 2017, Arthur had open-heart surgeries, followed by surgeries for an abdominal aneurysm and a pacemaker.
Eventually, he gave his fishing boat to a grandson.
“He took ill and I quit my job (as a baker at Inverness Middle School for 50 years) to take care of him,” she said. “I’m the talker in the family, but he was quiet. He was a good man.”
Patrick Thomas, who grew up in Inverness, called Arthur Franklin a “great man.”
“I'm 55 years old. I have lived in Citrus County all my life. Growing up here there were black men in our community that we boys admired and looked up to, and Mr. Franklin was definitely one of those men,” Thomas said. “He had a whole family, which he loved and took care of. He loved the Lord, his church and his neighbors.
“He could build a house, fix the truck, grow a garden, fish, barbeque, sing in the choir, coach sports and more. He was successful in his endeavors and he was quiet about all he did, never looking for applause.”