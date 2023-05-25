Beloved educator Archie Dabney dies

Coach Archie Dabney gets a hug from Diane White at the George Washington Carver Community Center in Crystal River in this 2018 file photo. Coach Dabney died May 21 at age 95.

In the early days of racial integration in the schools, Archie Dabney watched the identity of Booker T. Washington School fade away as the school took its new name and new school colors.

Maroon and gray became blue and silver. Booker T. became Inverness Middle School.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Beloved educator Archie Dabney dies

Longtime educator and coach Archie Dabney reflects on his career and his students while meeting with Superintendent of Schools Sandra “Sam” Himmel in this 2015 file photo.
Archie Dabney

Dabney

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.