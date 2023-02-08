Ozello Pier

The Ozello pier was closed in August but will soon be rebuilt.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

The Ozello Fishing Pier, a popular fishing and crabbing spot for Citrus Countians, closed last August due to structural safety concerns and beyond repair.

But there is hope the popular pier may again become operable. County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to direct staff to rebuild it and explore whether it is appropriate to use $40,000 of Tourist Development Council (TDC) money to do so.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.