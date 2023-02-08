The Ozello Fishing Pier, a popular fishing and crabbing spot for Citrus Countians, closed last August due to structural safety concerns and beyond repair.
But there is hope the popular pier may again become operable. County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to direct staff to rebuild it and explore whether it is appropriate to use $40,000 of Tourist Development Council (TDC) money to do so.
The 30-foot long pier at 2489 South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, was built in 1989 but had to be rebuilt after the no-name storm of 1993.
Due to cost, the board in August told staff to install railings at the end of John Brown Drive in lieu of rebuilding the pier.
In October, the pier was removed, and railings installed at a cost of $11,780. After inspecting the completed work, it was deemed necessary to put in additional side railings for safety for $5,400. That expenditure remains on hold.
Now that the decision is to go ahead and replace it, the side railings will not be needed, the board said.
“That is a wonderful place for launching boats,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said. “We don’t have a lot of places here.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.