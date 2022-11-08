Political newcomer Crystal Lizanich pulled off an elections night upset Tuesday unseating incumbent David Ryan for Inverness council seat one.
Lizanich, a wife, mother, and medical office manager, won 37.77% of the vote, defeating not only Ryan, but also political firebrand John Labriola.
Lizanich ran her campaign with a focus on making the council meetings more accessible via the internet and better interactions with constituents. She also emphasized that she would not overhaul the city’s direction, but rather build upon its successes.
She pointed to the advantages of trying new strategies and procedures and keeping the ones that worked for Inverness and discarding others. She wanted more government transparency and easier access to public records.
Lazanich told the Chronicle that before the votes were posted that she was unsure how the race would pan out.
“But I’m sure glad I did win,” she said. “I’m hoping they (the voters) saw that I was genuine and I didn’t attack anyone and talked about the issues.”
“I’m not here to turn the world upside down. I just want to make it a little better,” she said.
She admitted she was a political novice, but “I learn fast. I’m eager to sit down with people who know a ton more than me. Everybody has to start from somewhere. I’m excited and so eager to learn from them.”
The votes are still unofficial.
She also complimented Ryan for his achievements and hard work as councilman.
Lizanich took the lead in the three-way race with 38.5% of the vote when early mail-in ballot tabulations were released on the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website about 7 p.m. That lead fell to 37.77% when the rest of the votes were tallied, but was still enough to beat her closest rival John Labriola.
Lizanich got 1,019 votes, squeezing out Labriola with 980 votes, or 36.32%, and Ryan coming in third with 699 votes, or 25.91% of the votes.
Labriola made a name for himself locally by spearheading a movement to ban LQBQ materials from county libraries, where visitors could easily see them, wanting to make Inverness a sanctuary city for the unborn, and warning Inverness residents affordable housing for the working class would attract Democrats, and with it crime and a change in the city’s culture for the worse.
Labriola is also named in an ongoing housing discrimination lawsuit when he lived in Broward County. In another lawsuit, Labriola is also suing to get his Miami-Dade county government job back, in addition to payment for damages, back pay, and lost benefits.
Miami-Dade County officials fired Labriola in April 2021 after he wrote an opinion article opposing a proposed federal law, the Equality Act, which would have prohibited discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, and education.
He was initially suspended for three days but refused to watch a diversity training video. His Miami bosses fired him as a result.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.