During the regular meeting of the Inverness City Council on Aug. 15, a proposal was presented to council members. The proposal aimed to consider a significant change in the purchase of plastic drink cups, particularly those used during city-sanctioned events in the Entertainment District. The suggestion was to transition the responsibility for purchasing these cups from the city to private businesses.

This proposal is set to be formally recommended during the Sept. 19 regular meeting, as part of City Manager Eric Williams’ reports. According to Resolution No. 2023-19, it is suggested that the city should retain control over the purchase of these cups. The primary rationale behind this recommendation is to ensure the city can secure the best prices for these cups, which would include a minimal administration fee of 2 cents per cup.

