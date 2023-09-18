During the regular meeting of the Inverness City Council on Aug. 15, a proposal was presented to council members. The proposal aimed to consider a significant change in the purchase of plastic drink cups, particularly those used during city-sanctioned events in the Entertainment District. The suggestion was to transition the responsibility for purchasing these cups from the city to private businesses.
This proposal is set to be formally recommended during the Sept. 19 regular meeting, as part of City Manager Eric Williams’ reports. According to Resolution No. 2023-19, it is suggested that the city should retain control over the purchase of these cups. The primary rationale behind this recommendation is to ensure the city can secure the best prices for these cups, which would include a minimal administration fee of 2 cents per cup.
Under this proposed arrangement, the bulk rate for purchasing 12-ounce cups would amount to 14 cents per cup, while 16-ounce containers would cost 16 cents per cup, assuming a minimum order of 1,000 cups per size.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Another item on the agenda is the consideration for the renewal of Lease No. 2013-1CCSO. This lease, with an annual cost of $20,535.84 or $1,711.32 per month, pertains to the Whispering Pines Park Administration Building. It is part of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s enhanced law enforcement services provided to the City of Inverness.
Additionally, the council will review the renewal of the interlocal agreement for Solid Waste Disposal with the county. In the current fiscal year 2022-23, rates for covered secured loads increased to $35.88 per ton, with no change in surcharge for uncontained or uncovered waste. However, there is a proposed increase of $4.12 per ton, bringing the rate to $40 per ton, which represents an 11.48 percent increase. This rate adjustment, if approved, is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1.
Another critical matter to be discussed during the meeting is the renewal of the contract with Michael T. Kovach, who serves as the Code Enforcement Special Magistrate. The proposed rate for Kovach’s services is $250 per hour.
City Manager Eric Williams will also present other items in his reports, including the Public Arts Initiative, which involves a budget of $12,500 for the creation of a mural on a building on Pine Street. This initiative will encompass the selection of the artist and the specific mural to be painted.
The meeting also will address the property owner agreement related to the former Mills Grove property concerning septic/sewer system(s) and the renewal of the contract with the Sunshine Group. The Sunshine Group will continue representing the city as a lobbyist, connecting the city to state funding, with an annual fee of $36,000, and all previous terms and conditions will remain in place.