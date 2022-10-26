Good news for coffee lovers in Crystal River — Starbucks and Scooters are heading your way.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink said a chain representative with Starbucks met with city officials during a pre-application meeting in August and inquired about utilities and other matters to see if they can make the project work.
The store would be located on State Road 44, west of the Coney Island hot dog eatery.
Initial discussion was about the layout of the building, including outdoor seating.
Now it’s a waiting game as they crunch the numbers, Frink said.
The Seattle-based chain has 15,698 stores in the U.S. Many residents have been waiting for the coffee chain to come to Citrus County.
“We’ve had lots of calls for Starbucks,” Frink said.
The chain has already committed to a new site at the shopping center planned for the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486. Tentatively named Beverly Hills Crossing, a new sign now calls it Shoppes at Black Diamond.
It is not known if the coffee shop will be a free-standing store or situated inside the Target.
Scooters Coffee
This Midwest chain is expanding into Florida and is planning a location on the north side of State Road 44, adjacent to the Suncoast Credit Union.
This would be a drive-thru only, which ties in with the chain’s mission to help customers “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.
The goal is to get a customer’s order and have them on their way in no more than three minutes. Scooters has been around for more than 20 years and has 300 locations in the country.
The chain’s motto is: “amazing people, amazing drinks, amazingly fast.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.