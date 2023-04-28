Now that ground-clearing is underway for the next phase of the Suncoast Parkway at County Road 486 and Pine Ridge Boulevard, it’s time for county and state officials to decide what they want that immediate area to look like.
It’s a given the new interchange will be a magnet for development, but what kind? Do people want more stores and restaurants? Industrial complexes? Gas stations and car washes? And how close should they be to homes?
Citrus County has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on an Interchange Management Area (IMA) plan. Think of it as a blueprint for how development should occur there, given the road network, proximity to houses and environmental concerns.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, CHW Inc., the consultant contracted to prepare the IMA, gave a presentation update and began with these two givens:
- The Suncoast Parkway interchange at C.R. 486 will bring more people to that area of Citrus County
- The IMA will enhance the quality of development there and provide new business opportunities with direct access to the parkway.
For the last several months, the state has been gathering input from local residents through open-house meetings and online sites. People were asked how they would like to see the C.R. 486 parkway interchange developed.
One of property owners’ biggest concerns: make sure future development is compatible with Pine Ridge and other existing neighborhoods.
Residents also prefer that the parcels south of C.R. 486 could be master-planned as mixed-use town centers.
They want the more intense uses (such as restaurants and stores) should be built closer to County Road 491 or south of C.R. 486 - between the Suncoast Parkway and the Duke Energy utility easement.
Meanwhile, FDOT was scheduled Friday morning to host a formal groundbreaking ceremony announcing the next phase of the parkway. The event, which would have been held at the Pine Ridge interchange, was canceled due to weather. It will be rescheduled.
The $103-million project will extend the toll road another three miles from C.R. 486 to its current terminus at State Road 44 in Lecanto. It should take three years to complete.
Site clearing has been going on for several weeks at the Pine Ridge site. That should clear up soon.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.