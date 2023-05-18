Second time, same result.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) on Thursday voted 6-1 to recommend denial on a developer’s rezoning request to build a Glampground resort on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
They did the same thing three months ago by a vote of 5-2.
“I’m feeling like I’m having deja vu,” joked PDC chairwoman Stacey Worthington before proceedings began.
Worthington was the sole nay vote.
County commissioners, the last word on zoning matters, will consider the plan June 20.
As before, project opponents Tuesday packed the Lecanto government building meeting room to air their concerns.
Attorney Clark Stilwell, representing the applicant, introduced a less-intensive use for the proposed Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp. Many of the outbuildings, including a pavilion and tiki hut, are absent from the revised plan.
The plan now shows 32 RV lots, 16 luxury camping areas (or glampsites) and 20 traditional sites.
The proposed use is appropriate for the area, will not harm wetlands and meets county regulations, Stillwell said.
Residents were concerned about traffic from RVs going down their roads. But Stillwell said the impact of RVs would be less than 1% of existing traffic.
Residents, though, were not buying it,
Ozello resident Dick Urban said the revised application is nothing more than “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”
Resident Gene Strickland called the proposed development “the most devastating land use-zoning application of a coastal low-estuary property that I have seen in my 42 years as an Ozello homeowner.
“I am concerned about the safety of the people occupying the tents, RVs and surrounding single-family homes.”
Resident Pat Wade said Ozello Trail and connecting roads flood regularly and would hinder hurricane evacuations.
Attorney Ralf Brookes, representing the Protect Ozello Waters, said the request is inconsistent with the county comprehensive plan.
A handful of people spoke in support of the RV park, including Debi Sullivan, who lives next door to the proposed site.
Fishcreek, she said, has always been a campground and this would be a good fit.
“All the negative noise is baseless,” she told the board.
Josh Wooten, CEO and president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, said the owner of the property would improve the area and would allow tourists to share in the beauty of Ozello.
“It’s not a big impact on this area,” he said.
PDC member James Roys summed up the consensus of the board: “Great project, wrong place.”
Member Kurt Stone said the proposed use is too intense for the area, especially because the area is prone to flooding.
“I believe in the project, I believe the project is exactly what Citrus County needs,” PDC member Richard Barmes said. “(But) the location is not right.”
Worthington supported the RV application, calling it a low-density eco-tourism opportunity for the county.