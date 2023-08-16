Planning and Development Commission (PDC) members Thursday will consider a zoning change for the county’s proposed new $12-million animal shelter in Lecanto.
The location for the new shelter is 3150 W. Woodland Ridge Drive. To build on the 14.2-acre parcel requires an amendment to the county comprehensive plan and land development code.
Whatever the PDC recommends will go back to the county commissioners for a final review and vote.
Even with the zoning in hand, there are several more steps before construction can begin, including the issuance of a permit from Southwest Florida Water Management District. That permit is not expected until March 2024.
Funding arrangements must still be worked out. But the county is shooting for a September 2024 groundbreaking.
The new shelter will be built on the seven acres on the western half of the property. The site is currently zoned PSI, veterinary office, animal hospital and pet grooming are permitted but no outside kennels. The kennels are the reason for the zoning change necessity.
“The new animal shelter will include three buildings that are considered outside kennels,” according to Eric Head, county community services director. “They are fully enclosed housing with a roof and ventilation . However, (they) are still considered outside kennels separate from the offices and surgical facilities.”
The PDC staff are recommending approval of the zoning change, with conditions.
The PDC meets at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.