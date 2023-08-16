Citrus County Animal Shelter

The existing Citrus County Animal Shelter, near the Inverness Airport and Citrus County Fairgrounds, has been deemed out-of-date.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Planning and Development Commission (PDC) members Thursday will consider a zoning change for the county’s proposed new $12-million animal shelter in Lecanto.

The location for the new shelter is 3150 W. Woodland Ridge Drive. To build on the 14.2-acre parcel requires an amendment to the county comprehensive plan and land development code.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

