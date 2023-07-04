Chamber temperature

Citrus County Commissioners recently denied a developer's request to build a storage facility at the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Storage facilities are in the news these days as more and more homeowners have maxed out the space in their homes and garages.

They’re being built bigger and taller.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags