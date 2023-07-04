Storage facilities are in the news these days as more and more homeowners have maxed out the space in their homes and garages.
They’re being built bigger and taller.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) will consider a new request when it meets Thursday.
Lonestar Properties, the owner of Superior Mini-Storage at the corner of County Road 491 and Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando, bought the adjacent property in 2021 with the intention of expanding the facility.
Lonestar plans to add two new climate-controlled storage buildings on 2.6 acres, in addition to to the existing six buildings on the adjacent 5.9 acres. All buildings would be one-story.
To do so, Lonestar will have to get the PDC’s permission to amend the county’s comprehensive plan and obtain the proper zoning.
County commissioners recently nixed a request from another developer to build a three-story self-storage facility at the corner of County Roads 491 and 486. Commissioners said they were displeased with these kinds of commercial uses dotting the landscape on prime commercial intersections.
Also Thursday:
The PDC will consider a developer's request to rezone about 6 acres at 7630 Seven Rivers Drive in Crystal River to a medium-density residential district.
The intent is to build multi-family housing, or 10 duplexes on the property.
People who live in the Crystal River Paradise Estates are opposing the move, saying it will lower property values and increase traffic in the area.
The PDC meets at 9 a.m. May 18 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
To view the entire agenda, visit https://citrusclerk.portal.civicclerk.com/ and scroll down to the July 6 PDC meeting.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
