Hundreds of Pine Ridge homeowners packed the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting Thursday to oppose a developer’s request to build 85 one-acre estate homes in their neighborhood.
Over five hours later, they left disappointed.
The PDC voted 6-1 to recommend approval. The application now goes before county commissioners on Sept. 12 for final approval.
“I think this was a well-thought out plan,” planning member David Bramblett said. “The developer went over and above what is required by (county) code.”
Pine Ridge Reserve would occupy 102 acres on the closed 221-acre golf course property, so the developer needed an amendment to the development master plan to allow residential use.
Access to the privately gated community would be off Pine Ridge and Elkcam boulevards. There would be a community clubhouse and small recreation area.
“I find the project is compatible with the surrounding area,” PDC Chairwoman Stacey Worthington said. “The golf course is no longer in business.”
Planning member Robert Bass said the developer has come up with a game plan that fits the area.
“I think it’s probably the best that you’re going to get on this parcel at this particular time,” Bass said.
Carole Scragg cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the size of the proposed lots is not compatible with the rest of Pine Ridge.
Residents have just over three weeks to regroup and prepare for the County Commission meeting.
“We have a lot to digest after this meeting,” said Mark Svestka, chairman of the Pine Ridge Roads Committee.
Homeowners, many wearing black “Save Pine Ridge Golf Course Property” shirts, objected to the project, saying it would create traffic congestion, ruin the roads, destroy animal habitat, erase the natural golf course views and drop property values.
They wanted the current land use to remain unchanged so they could enjoy the open space of the golf course, even if it is closed.
“This was my dream – to live on a golf course in Florida,” resident Vic DiMantova said.
If this development proceeds, “I’ll be looking at someone’s backyard,” he said. “I don’t like it.”
Resident Mike Rausch said there is a high probability the developer plans to expand on this request and build more homes down the road.
“Who purchases 221 acres of land for 85 homes?” Rausch asked. “In my opinion, this is a sham.”
Chuck Pigeon, project manager with Pigeon-Ardurra LLC, said about 50% of the property would remain open space and would include trails and paths.
The traffic impact, he said, “would actually be equal or less on Elkcam” than the previous golf course use.
“This would be a deed-restricted community,” Pigeon said.
James Dicks, president of Dix Developments, said the golf course will continue to become overgrown and be an eyesore, reducing property values.
The planned residential community would increase values, he said.
“They’re going to be high-end homes,” Dicks said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
