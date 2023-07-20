Meeting

Pine Ridge residents showed up in force at Thursday’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting to oppose a developer’s plan to build 85 homes in their community. The PDC voted 6-1 to approve the request.

 Michael Bates/Chronicle

Hundreds of Pine Ridge homeowners packed the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting Thursday to oppose a developer’s request to build 85 one-acre estate homes in their neighborhood.

Over five hours later, they left disappointed.

