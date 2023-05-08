Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighters and emergency workers responded to North Fairwind Loop in Hernando at 9:35 p.m. after a plane crash and two people injured.
According to Courtney Marsh, spokeswoman for Citrus County Fire Rescue, emergency workers evaluated the two passengers and took the adult male patient as a trauma alert by ground to a local trauma hospital.
The emergency workers took the female patient to the same hospital, but her injuries were not life threatening.
Marsh told the Chronicle the plane was not on fire when emergency workers arrived.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office the small, two-passenger plane crashed after it struck a tree while attempting to land.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.