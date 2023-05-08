Hernando plane crash

Citrus County emergency workers at scene of Sunday night plane crash 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighters and emergency workers responded to North Fairwind Loop in Hernando at 9:35 p.m. after a plane crash and two people injured.

According to Courtney Marsh, spokeswoman for Citrus County Fire Rescue, emergency workers evaluated the two passengers and took the adult male patient as a trauma alert by ground to a local trauma hospital.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.