The Meadowcrest community near Crystal River features five residential villages, amenities including pools, clubhouse, a park with walking trail and tennis courts, and has commercial/professional components as well. Tall trees and lush foliage add to the warmth of Meadowcrest. The community is presenting a plan to add gates at strategic entrances in the Meadowcrest subdivision, said Harry Nicolino, the committee chairman.

The Meadowcrest community’s traffic safety committee is floating an idea among its 665 residents to install four gates at strategic entrances to help block unauthorized traffic and prevent drivers from cutting through to stores and other amenities.

The price tag is an estimated $482,000, not counting engineering costs. Because the gates could not be funded out of already-earmarked Meadowcrest reserves, the money would come either from a one-time special assessment of about $725 per residential property owner or may be reserved and saved up over time to be implemented at a future date.

