The Meadowcrest community’s traffic safety committee is floating an idea among its 665 residents to install four gates at strategic entrances to help block unauthorized traffic and prevent drivers from cutting through to stores and other amenities.
The price tag is an estimated $482,000, not counting engineering costs. Because the gates could not be funded out of already-earmarked Meadowcrest reserves, the money would come either from a one-time special assessment of about $725 per residential property owner or may be reserved and saved up over time to be implemented at a future date.
Monthly homeowner dues would go up about $2 to pay for the estimated $16,000 per-year maintenance costs.
The Meadowcrest Community Association (MCA) last week fired off email blasts to homeowners notifying them of its intention, an idea originally proposed Dec. 21 by the safety committee.
The proposal, led by committee chairman Harry Nicolino, said the focus is reducing traffic flow along the main road arteries of Meadowcrest Boulevard and MacVicar Boulevard.
“Am I anticipating opposition? No,” Nicolino said. “Am I planning for it? Yes.”
The MCA board will not make any decision to go forward with the gates until getting “a temperature check” of residents via upcoming meetings and surveys.
The traffic committee believes the gates will also serve to deter drivers from using Meadowcrest Boulevard as a quick cut-through to the new Suncoast Parkway interchange at Pine Ridge off County Road 486, the proposed housing developments in the immediate area and the new retail plazas planned for the intersections of County Roads 491 and 486.
All the roads in Meadowcrest are privately owned.
The proposed locations of the four gates are:
• On MacVicar Road, just north of the gate house near the clubhouse.
• On Summerhill Road at its northernmost entrance near County Road 486
• On Meadowcrest Boulevard on the northbound traffic side, just north of the Citrus County Chronicle building.
• On Meadowcrest Boulevard on the southbound traffic side, just before the Fox Hollow entrance.
At each gate there would be two electronic readers — one for residents and another for visitors, The driver would read either a barcode label placed on the vehicle or from a device similar to the state’s SunPass on the dash.
Some Meadowcrest residents last year formed "Save Our Village" and tried unsuccessfully to block construction of 179 affordable rental apartments fronting the community off State Road 44.
The vocal group feared, among other things, the apartments would strain the roads.
But this is not solely the reason for the gates, Nicolino said.
The traffic safety committee was formed after last February’s opening of the Suncoast Parkway expansion to State Road 44 because of the large increase in traffic in Meadowcrest.
There were 21,296 vehicles (roughly 2,662 a day) that traveled on Meadowcrest Boulevard during the eight-day period from Oct. 10-18, according to sheriff’s office data.
Right now, that much traffic is sustainable, Nicolino said. But what happens, he asked, when the numbers double or triple?
“At what point will the property values start to decline?” Nicolino said. “This is a quality of life issue as much as a traffic safety issue. As goes Meadowcrest Boulevard, so goes the Meadowcrest Community.”
Nicolino stressed that people will not be blocked from accessing the Citrus County Chronicle or the several commercial and medical entities inside Meadowcrest. Only the residential sections in the five villages would be gated.
“The beauty of this is that the access points and turnaround points are already in place (along Meadowcrest Boulevard,” he said.
“Legally, we’re on solid ground,” Nicolino said. “Our bylaws and covenants say safety is the purview of the MCA.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.