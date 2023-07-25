It wasn’t necessary to have a treasure map with an "X" to mark the spot. All that was needed was to travel down West Halls River Road to Crump’s Landing, in Homosassa.
That was where on Monday, July 24, the inaugural Homosassa Pirate’s Invasion fundraiser was held, with proceeds going toward the purchase and installation of a playground at Homosassa Heritage Park in Old Homosassa.
Encouraged to dress up as pirates — as an overwhelming majority of the estimated 500 attendees did (plus another 100 or so volunteers) — no one was made to walk the plank if not “appropriately” dressed.
“We were very pleased with the turnout,” said Anthony Vascimini, one of the people with Crump’s Landing involved with helping organize the event. Prior to the start, it was hoped at least 300 people would attend. It helped that there were many things to offer guests. “We had 13 vendors selling merchandise, and 10 food vendors.”
The food vendors were area restaurants that were more than eager to be a part of the Pirate Invasion fundraiser, according to Rob Force, the general manager of Crump’s Landing.
“I’ve never seen a community come together as this community has,” said Force. He was grateful that the participating restaurants, competitors to one another, were setting rivalries aside to work together.
It was a total experience, from start to finish once people entered the grounds, where they often playfully pelted with colorful beaded necklaces tossed by two “fair and gamely” wenches, Tara Andalora and Jami Meston.
Visitors could (and did) stop along the way to the entrance to purchase wares such as those being offered by Avril Stern (aka “The Skull Lady), offering a variety of jewelry, the majority of those being rings bearing images of skulls.
Before joining the “Pirate Life,” Stern was a “landlubber” who worked in the secondary loan market and lost her job when the company she was with was bought out and everyone let go. Prior to that, she had been selling woman’s jewelry on a part-time basis
“One day some guy asked why no one sold men’s jewelry,” Stern said. When she asked him what kind of jewelry, he had no direct answer and could only stammer pirate jewelry, and that’s exactly what Stern did. That was eight to nine years ago. She said she now was glad she had lost her office job. “I just needed that final push to go full-time and that was it. Now I go all over the country.”
At another booth, two women and a man were handling raccoons. They were with a newly founded animal rescue, Rascally Raccoon Refuge.
But the main attraction was inside Crump’s Landing, which was guarded by two fearsome pirates, Blackbeard and Captain Kidd Carson.
The food was plentiful, as was seating. At one table sat Bob and Cindy Simson, accompanied by their daughter Lindsey Kensinger and granddaughters Camryn, age 3, and 18-month-old Chloe.
Kensinger and her daughters were visiting from Utah, where her husband serves in the military. From the food to the activities, they agreed they were enjoying the experience.
“The babies are having fun,” said Kensinger.
At another area of Crump’s Landing was a dunking booth, which garnered a lot of attention and participants, children and adults alike, as they tossed yellow colored rubber ball. Anytime any of them struck the bullseye, down into the water fell Rodney McRae.
In addition to the food and fun activities, as well as live music by area band DC Music, there were also live and silent auctions. It was the live auction that attracted much attention, particularly one item in particular. It was a wooden bench with the words Crump’s Landing carved into it, along with carvings of a mermaid and a manatee coming out of the water.
“It went for $12,000,” said Vascimini. “Because the bidding was so intense, Gil Watson, who carved the bench, offered to do two more, plus he said he would kick back $5,000.” That will be half the proceeds from the two additional benches.
As of presstime, no official dollar amount was known, but organizers estimate the event brought in more than $100,000.
“It was bigger than we imagined, and it sets the stage for next year,” said Vascimini. Going forward, what is hoped to be a yearly event will be for the benefit of other area charities and nonprofits.
