On the grounds of the Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront on South Boulevard Drive in Old Homosassa sits a big, once-orange shipping container.
“It has to go eventually,” said Joe Fara, Homosassa Civic Club vice president and Homosassa Heritage Park board member. “But what we did — people kept asking what the park will look like when we’re finished, so a group of local artists came out and painted a mural of what it's going to be.”
The park, originally the 2.3-acre property owned by the Locklar family for generations, was purchased by the Homosassa Civic Club in July 2020, made possible through a $1.4 million Stan Mayfield Working Waterfront Grant.
As depicted in the mural, the plans for the park include: turning the Cracker-style house on the property into a maritime museum, building a pavilion with a metal roof and picnic benches, grills, a fishing pier, working waterfront and a “shrimp boat” playground with climbing bars, slide and other fun features for kids to play on.
In addition, Shelly’s Seafood & Fish Market and Wild Sassa Seafood will remain.
Currently, the civic club and heritage park board are in the process of raising funds to complete the park, with a goal of $100,000.
On Monday, July 24, Crump’s Landing Waterfront Tiki Bar is hosting a “Homosassa Pirate Invasion” fundraising event to benefit the Homosassa Heritage Park playground.
From 5 to 9 p.m., the tiki bar on the river will be a “one-night festival that encourages a social atmosphere where everyone can gather, mingle, taste local food, drink local, see and buy local art, let their kids play in a kid-friendly environment, partake in a kid's pirate treasure hunt, ride mechanical sharks, dunk local celebrities in a dunk tank, bid on a selection of baskets and prizes, partake in a 50/50 drawing, listen to live music, take pictures with pirates in pirate attire, see real pirate floats, walk amidst avid pirates, enjoy the waterfront, and most of all support the building of this playground,” according to information on the Crump’s Landing Facebook page.
“This event is going to bring together all things LOCAL — restaurants, artists, businesses, families, and even pirates! All of these things contained within the Crump’s Landing property will be brought together in a festival setting that allows everyone who comes to feel the passion and dedication that the community has for this area.”
General admission tickets are $100 and include all food, activities, soft drinks, beer and wine, and access to all vendors. A $35 add-on liquor package is available for general admission, which allows access to a full open bar for the duration of the event on top of the included open beer and wine.
VIP tickets are $200 and include all general admission amenities plus an elevated food experience, private party areas, and liquor.
Kids 10 years of age or younger are free.
• Live music by the DC band; DJ Trae will also be at the event.
• Donated artwork by local artists will be part of the auction.
• Rodney MacRae will be the Dunk Tank "guest of honor."
• Ride the mechanical shark.
• Kids’ activities include a bounce house, water slide and pirate treasure hunt.
Crumps' Landing is at 11210 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa FL 34448.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.