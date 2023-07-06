On the grounds of the Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront on South Boulevard Drive in Old Homosassa sits a big, once-orange shipping container.

“It has to go eventually,” said Joe Fara, Homosassa Civic Club vice president and Homosassa Heritage Park board member. “But what we did — people kept asking what the park will look like when we’re finished, so a group of local artists came out and painted a mural of what it's going to be.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.