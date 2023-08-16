Homosassa Heritage Park

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, members of the Homosassa Fireworks Festival board presented the Homosassa Heritage Park board with a check for $12,000 to go toward the construction of a “shrimp boat” playground, which includes climbing bars, a "lighthouse" slide and other fun features for kids’ play.

 Special to the Chronicle

After more than eight years of dreaming, the members of the Old Homosassa Civic Club — and the community — are seeing their dream of a heritage park start to come true.

The July 24 Homosassa Pirate Invasion fundraiser at Crump’s Landing that raised $100,000, a $12,000 donation from the Homosassa Fireworks Festival board and $3,100 from a group of residents who got together for a golf cart scavenger hunt, brought the Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront more than $115,000 closer to fruition.

