After more than eight years of dreaming, the members of the Old Homosassa Civic Club — and the community — are seeing their dream of a heritage park start to come true.
The July 24 Homosassa Pirate Invasion fundraiser at Crump’s Landing that raised $100,000, a $12,000 donation from the Homosassa Fireworks Festival board and $3,100 from a group of residents who got together for a golf cart scavenger hunt, brought the Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront more than $115,000 closer to fruition.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, members of the Homosassa Fireworks Festival board presented the Homosassa Heritage Park board with a check for $12,000 to go toward the construction of a playground.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Each year, there’s a fireworks display put on by Florida Cracker (Riverside Resort), and they raise money … and donate to a charitable cause,” said Joe Fara, Homosassa Civic Club vice president and Homosassa Heritage Park board member.
“This year, Dianne Williams, who owns Crump’s Landing, Peck’s (in Ozello), Backwater Fins and is on the fireworks board, suggested that they donate to us,” Fara said.
“The Pirate Invasion at Crump’s raised $100,000 for us.”
So far, Fara said, the park board has enough money to build the “shrimp boat” playground, which includes climbing bars, a "lighthouse" slide and other fun features for kids’ play; they also have enough funds for the pavilion, which will have a metal roof and picnic benches.
They’re waiting for the state to approve their management plan and hope to start construction in January or February 2024.
“We’ve been doing whatever work we can,” Fara said. “We’ve put up the park rules.”
He added that the park is open and people can come and sit at the picnic tables and look out at the river, and that they hope to be able to keep it open when the construction begins.
Just For Fun Playgrounds is the designer and builder they’ve chosen for the “shrimp boat” playground.
The park, originally the 2.3-acre property owned by the Locklar family for generations, was purchased by the Homosassa Civic Club through a $1.4 million Stan Mayfield Working Waterfront Grant in July 2020.
In addition to the playground and pavilion, the plans are to turn the Cracker-style house on the property into a maritime museum, have a fishing pier and a working waterfront.
“It’s humbling to see all the people who care about the community,” Fara said, “all our sponsors, the artists who contributed their artwork (and painted the mural at the park), all the people who put the fundraiser on — the golf cart scavenger hunt. It’s a good feeling.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.