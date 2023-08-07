They’re going to need a bigger room.
County Administrator Steve Howard expects so many people to show up for the upcoming public hearing on the proposed Pine Ridge housing development that it makes sense to move the meeting to a bigger venue at the College of Central Florida, Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, at 3800 County Road 491.
The hearing kicks off at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 12.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he doesn’t disagree with the reasoning but he does question whether it warrants spending about $1,300 to do so.
Hundreds of Pine Ridge homeowners in July packed the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting to oppose a developer’s request to build 85 one-acre estate homes in their neighborhood.
An overflow room was opened to accommodate the crowds.
The PDC voted 6-1 to recommend approval. The application goes before county commissioners on Sept. 12 for final approval.
Pine Ridge Reserve would occupy 102 acres on the closed 221-acre golf course property so the developer needed an amendment to the development master plan to allow residential use.
Access to the privately gated community would be off Pine Ridge and Elkcam boulevards.
Because Sept. 12 also happens to be the day commissioners hold their regular business meeting, they will also discuss relocating their 1 p.m. gathering to the college.
The board will say yea or nay at their Tuesday, Aug. 8 commission meeting, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse at 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
• Commissioners will consider updating or amending the current agreement the county has with Right Rudder Aviation, the fixed-base operator at the Inverness Airport.
• The Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation and WellFlorida Council will give a presentation on the most recent health-needs assessment.
• Board members will recognize via a proclamation the Nature Coast Community Band’s 15 seasons of performance.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.