Inverness Primary School has a big heart.
For the past 27 years the school has participated in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge raising more than $137,000.
Terry Flaherty, a physical education teacher at the school, along with fellow P.E. teacher Alice Green co-coordinated the fundraiser this year. Friday the school was treated to an outdoor reward program that included Flaherty on the receiving end of numerous whipped-cream pies to the face.
The top three fundraisers at the school are, Jackson Sweigart, $1,650, Colby Garrison, $1,500 and Hunter Hogan, $833. This year the school raised a whopping $11,106. The three students were also the first three to smash the sweet pies into the teacher's face.
Teaching young people the value of a healthy lifestyle is an important educational tool, according to Flaherty.
"We teach them to be healthy, healthy hearts, to be active and incorporate a healthy lifestyle so they can live a healthy life," he said. "And realize that some children are not born with a healthy heart and this is a way to help them."
Following the reward program students returned to their classes and later headed home for Spring Break.
