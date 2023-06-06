In many ways, Phil Royal’s story didn’t end with his death on July 18, 2016.
His legacy, which started just 10 days after his death, began with a car wash that raised $22,000.
The Phil Royal Legacy, a nonprofit organization, raises money for scholarships and other programs that help Citrus County’s youth.
Its mission is the same as Phil Royal’s campaign when he ran for Citrus County Sheriff: “One team, one mission, one community.”
Now in its seventh year, the Phil Royal Legacy foundation’s Hearts of Gold Gala and inaugural golf tournament is set for June 16 and 17.
The golf tournament on Friday, June 16, at Point O’ Woods Golf Club & Venue in Inverness has three flight times available: 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Golf registration is $75.
The gala is from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Lakeside Ranches (White Barn) in Inverness.
Tickets are $100 per person.
Set of Golf & Gala tickets are $160.
The weekend events are both a fundraiser and an opportunity to celebrate the people who give the community its heart of compassion and service to others by honoring them with the foundation’s Hearts of Gold award.
Among the programs and causes the foundation supports are:
• All Kids Bike program, which provides bicycles to all the county’s public elementary schools and Seven Rivers Christian School and a bike helmet for each student and lessons about how to ride safely. Solid Rock Christian Academy and Inverness Christian Academy are the next schools to get on board with All Kids Bike;
• Scholarships for students at the WTC Law Enforcement Academy;
• Scholarships and spending money for safety patrol students who go on the Washington, D.C., trip;
• Funds for the Royal EMT program at Crystal River High School and stethoscopes to each student who graduates from the program;
• Unity Walk/Royal Acts of Kindness for middle school students, with each participating school receiving $1,000 to use in their Royal/Random Acts of Kindness clubs.
• Most recently, the Legacy has gotten involved with Who We Play For, the nonprofit organization that provides EKG screenings for middle- and high-school student athletes.
“We pay for the first 160 students who register for a screening at each of the high schools when Who We Play For does them,” said April Royal, Legacy founder and Phil Royal’s widow.
Phil Royal, 47, died after participating in the first day of the 2016 Key Training Center Run for the Money, just as he had done for the previous 18 years. He unexpectedly collapsed and died of congestive heart failure.
“We want more kids to take advantage of the (EKG screenings), and we especially want parents to know about it, because it could save their child’s life,” April Royal said.
The goal for this year’s golf tournament and gala is to raise $80,000 to fund all these causes and more.
“Except for adding the golf tournament, we’re continuing with the same programs for now, doing those well,” April Royal said. “But in the future we hope to do something with mental health and kids; we just need to find the right program.”
To learn more about the Phil Royal Legacy or to purchase golf/gala tickets or to sign up as a volunteer, go online at www.philroyallegacy.com.