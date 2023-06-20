April Royal and the board of the Phil Royal Legacy Foundation had much to celebrate this past weekend.
First, as the inaugural golf tournament on Friday, June 16 got underway at Point O’ Woods Golf Club & Venue in Inverness, the rain stopped just in time.
“We worked so hard getting everything ready and the weather was so nasty, but when the first flight came at 8 a.m., the weather for the rest of the day was great and everybody had a good time,” said April Royal, Legacy founder.
Then on Saturday, the eventh annual Phil Royal Legacy Hearts of Gold Gala, in a new venue this year at Lakeside Ranches in Inverness, was also a success.
One of the highlights of the event was a video, shot by Matt Alcorn, showing the scope of what the legacy has done over the past seven years, from its inception to present.
“After the video, people who were impacted by what we do came down front,” Royal said. “We had law enforcement scholarship (recipients), EMT, safety patrol kids, kids on bikes, kids from the Unity Walk.
“And then we flashed on the screen how much we’ve given back to the community – $589,000 over the last seven years.”
This year’s golf tournament and gala raised about $50,000, which will go right back into the community.
In addition to raising funds, the annual gala honors people who help give the community its heart of compassion and service to others.
This year’s Hearts of Gold recipients were: Aileen David, Brian Sanders and Shaunda Burdette.
“Brian is a captain with Citrus County Fire Rescue; he also owns Extreme Decalz, and he’s always making our banners and everything, plus he donates the stickers for all the kids’ bike helmets,” Royal said. “I’m always calling him with a frantic, last-minute request and he goes out of his way and does so much for people in this community, not just me.”
Aileen David started her career in social work, then worked with at-risk students through the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Currently, she works with local students in the schools with Eckerd Hi-Five Prevention Program.
But that’s not all she does, Royal said.
“Aileen is on the legacy board and she’s the one who came to me, telling me about the RAK (Random Acts of Kindness) clubs in the schools and that they didn’t have funding anymore,” Royal said. “So, we started the Royal Acts of Kindness (RAK) clubs, and from that we started the Unity Walk, which provides $1,000 for each school – she’s the reason why we do it.”
Royal said David also is part of the Too Good For Drugs and Too Good For Violence programs; she mentors young women and teens and pours her life into young people’s lives.
Shaunda Burdette, Citrus County Education Foundation executive director, was awarded the Shaunda Burdette Lifetime Award, named after her “because no one could leave an impact like she can,” Royal said.
“In 2022, under her leadership, CCEF impacted more than 16,000 students,” Royal said. “She never says no, never turns any child or family in need away, and when we were looking for another sponsor for our All Kids Bike program, she (CCEF) gave us $10,000.”
The Phil Royal Legacy Foundation’s mission is the same as the late Phil Royal’s campaign when he ran for Citrus County sheriff: “One team, one mission, one community.”