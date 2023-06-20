Royal Legacy Foundation

April Royal at the seventh annual Phil Royal Legacy Foundation Hearts of Gold Gala at Lakeside Ranches in Inverness, Saturday, June 17. Also pictured: Royal’s fiancé, RJ Cumming and the couple’s son, Roman, and Royal’s niece, “Peanut.”

 MPatePhoto / Special to the Chronicle

April Royal and the board of the Phil Royal Legacy Foundation had much to celebrate this past weekend.

First, as the inaugural golf tournament on Friday, June 16 got underway at Point O’ Woods Golf Club & Venue in Inverness, the rain stopped just in time.

