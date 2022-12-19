Precious Paws Rescue will have its 13th annual Pet Angel Holiday Drive from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30.
In addition to the many orphaned pets in foster care; there are families who love their pets and are relying on local food banks to help feed their pets. The distribution of pet supplies will be shared with the home-delivered meals program and Citrus County pet food banks.
Items to help with their care include canned kitten food, kitten chow, cat litter, dog and cat dry pet food, donations and gift cards. Drop off a gift at any of the following sites during their regularly scheduled operating hours:
Precious Paws Adoption Center, 3768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Goin’ Postal, 7789 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
Cypress Village Property Owners Association, 108 W. Cypress Blvd, Homosassa
Oak Village Property Owners’ Association, 8827 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
Donations may be left at each site or checks made out to and mailed to Precious Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 1014. Floral City, FL 34436. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information or if you need a donation picked up, call Precious Paws at 352-726-4700. A volunteer will return your call.