When you ask Boe Braccio, who acquired Pete’s Pier in 2018, about the post-Hurricane Idalia experience, he doesn't hesitate to express the challenge they've faced in combating the widespread flooding images in Crystal River, particularly on social media.
Recovering from the hurricane's damage, including the destruction of piers and even refrigeration units, has been tough. Braccio, along with approximately 30 businesses situated at the marina on Kings Bay, has had a slow path to recovery, further hindered by a series of setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and now Hurricane Idalia.
"It was slowly returning to pre-COVID levels until this latest hurdle," Braccio said, emphasizing his primary focus on restoring Pete’s Pier to operational status. He wants the public to know they are open for business, and they officially reopened on Labor Day Sunday. Achieving this was a challenge that took nearly three days and was made possible with the help of volunteers, including local business owners affected by the flooding who pitched in.
Braccio expressed deep gratitude for the assistance and reciprocated the support by inviting several businesses not located at Pete’s Pier but impacted by the hurricane to set up temporary shops there, including Josh Reynolds, owner of Paddles Outdoor Rentals.
The significance of Pete’s Pier extends beyond its premises; it has a significant impact on Crystal River as a whole. Braccio believes that the waterfront area drives business throughout the city, benefiting both businesses and residents alike.
Despite the initial destruction caused by Hurricane Idalia, the cleanup efforts have been remarkably effective. Inside the bait shop, staff member Jeff Fahrenkopf points to the top of the store’s counter, indicating that floodwaters reached that height, destroying several refrigeration units used for storing bait and perishable items. Both Fahrenkopf and Braccio estimate the financial costs to be at least six figures, emphasizing the need to move past the images of destruction.
Two businesses with permanent locations at Pete’s Pier, Kacey’s Custom Adventures and Kings Bay Boat Sales and Service, have experienced varying impacts from the hurricane. Kacey’s Custom Adventures, which rents kayaks and paddleboards, noted that rentals are still low due to the hurricane's effects, but thanks to Braccio's support, they are back in operation. Kings Bay Boat Sales and Service, on the other hand, prepared extensively for the hurricane and suffered minimal damage.
Looking ahead, Braccio is always exploring ways to improve and enhance the Pete’s Pier experience for visitors and users. While he hasn't specified any particular plans yet, he reiterated his commitment to finding opportunities that benefit both people and businesses.