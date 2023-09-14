When you ask Boe Braccio, who acquired Pete’s Pier in 2018, about the post-Hurricane Idalia experience, he doesn't hesitate to express the challenge they've faced in combating the widespread flooding images in Crystal River, particularly on social media.

Recovering from the hurricane's damage, including the destruction of piers and even refrigeration units, has been tough. Braccio, along with approximately 30 businesses situated at the marina on Kings Bay, has had a slow path to recovery, further hindered by a series of setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and now Hurricane Idalia.

