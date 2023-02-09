Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.