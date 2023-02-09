Two thousand pounds of pet food should spur some Citrus County dogs, cats and other nonhuman friends to shake paws, claws or fins with Andrea Smith to thank her for collecting the edibles on their behalf.

On Feb. 4, Smith sponsored a pet food collection benefit, Pounds for Pounds, at her home. Wednesday and Thursday, she delivered 2,003.8 pounds of pet food and $233 in donations to Citrus County Animal Services in Inverness.

