Two thousand pounds of pet food should spur some Citrus County dogs, cats and other nonhuman friends to shake paws, claws or fins with Andrea Smith to thank her for collecting the edibles on their behalf.
On Feb. 4, Smith sponsored a pet food collection benefit, Pounds for Pounds, at her home. Wednesday and Thursday, she delivered 2,003.8 pounds of pet food and $233 in donations to Citrus County Animal Services in Inverness.
She said the Feb. 4 event went "really well. The generosity blew my mind."
Although she had set her goal at 2,000 pounds, she said she wasn't sure she'd reach her goal.
Not only did the community pitch in with donations of pet food and money, but such vendors as Country Boys BBQ of Ocala, Jen's Metal Art and Design of Homosassa and area band Bad Luck Penny also helped make the day a success, according to Smith.
She said not only people from Florida, but some from New York, Hawaii, Iowa and Maryland contributed to the cause.
The top food donor was Jason Brown and the Enforcers Motorcycle Club of Ocala, Smith said.
This is the second year for Pounds for Pounds. Last year, instead of celebrating her 60th birthday with the usual flowers, dinner out or other unnecessary gifts, Smith and her husband, Pat, decided to collect food for pets and donate it to animal services. They collected over 750 pounds of pet food last year.
This year, when she arrived at the animal services office, its food pantry for people who can't afford to buy pet food was empty, Smith said, and she was happy to replenish it.
Although she reported she was tired, she vowed she'd organize a third annual Pounds for Pounds next February. She's just looking for a few more volunteers so she's not again lifting those 2,000 pounds of pet food by herself.
Nevertheless, the overall experience was "great," she said. "I never thought I'd get 2,000 pounds."