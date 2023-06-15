They’re doing it again — Jenkins Chevrolet Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is hosting another Pet Adoption and Wildlife Rescue Donations event in partnership with Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3 from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the dealership at 1005 S. Suncoast Blvd., in Homosassa.
Radio stations Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3 will be broadcasting live during that time.
Many local rescue and rehabilitation organizations will be on site with birds and other animals for people to see as well as being available to answer questions.
This is also an opportunity to make donations to help these organizations continue the work they do rescuing injured and abandoned animals.
Plus, there will be dogs and cats for adoption.
Local veterinarian Dr. Blaisdell has volunteered to microchip dogs and give out vouchers for cats, which Jenkins CDJR has offered to pick up the tab for that day only, said Lisa Day, senior sales account executive for the radio stations.
One Blood, with the Big Red Bus, will also be on site inviting blood donors to stop in. Donors will receive a $25 gift card, a water bottle and a T-shirt.
