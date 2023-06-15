They’re doing it again — Jenkins Chevrolet Dodge Jeep Ram of Homosassa is hosting another Pet Adoption and Wildlife Rescue Donations event in partnership with Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3 from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the dealership at 1005 S. Suncoast Blvd., in Homosassa.

Radio stations Fox 96.7 and Citrus 95.3 will be broadcasting live during that time.

