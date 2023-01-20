Patrick Simon Citizen of the Year candidate

Patrick Simon, finalist for Citizen of the Year, discusses with Lecanto High School student Abigail Quinn the next steps needed for her CF application Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. 

For many high school students, the thought of tackling the college application and interview process on their own can seem daunting. In comes Patrick Simon with the Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers (CCCCC) to help them navigate the maze of questions and documents.

For his impacts made helping students year-after-year with CCCCC, Simon has been named a finalist for the Chronicle's Citizen of the Year award for Citrus County.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.