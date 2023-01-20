For many high school students, the thought of tackling the college application and interview process on their own can seem daunting. In comes Patrick Simon with the Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers (CCCCC) to help them navigate the maze of questions and documents.
For his impacts made helping students year-after-year with CCCCC, Simon has been named a finalist for the Chronicle's Citizen of the Year award for Citrus County.
“I look at this as an opportunity for the community and students and families to be aware of the program we have and what we can do to help the future and youth of Citrus County,” Simon said. “I’m grateful, it’s a great honor.”
His career in education in Citrus County actually started at Lecanto Primary School in 1981 as an art teacher. Then, he worked in gifted education in several of the county’s schools.
“Then I was shifted to working in the high schools because they were beginning to initiate programs like this, preparation for career and college,” Simon said. “We developed a guide for students and we would pull them out of class once a month and provide, all day long, processes for help with difficult skills for gifted students.”
He then started teaching gifted studies and research classes where students began having their research published just like one does for a PhD degree. This was about 30 years ago, said Simon.
Following this, he became a curriculum specialist at Citrus Springs Middle School, then assistant principal of Citrus Springs Elementary, then principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary for five to seven years, and then principal at Crystal River High for another five to seven years.
“Then I became the director of research and accountability for the district, and while I was there I was invited to be part of a team that was doing research and developing tools to help students matriculate to post-secondary colleges and universities,” Simon said.
While he did this for five years, he noticed that the percentage of students going to college after high school in the county was dropping lower and lower. He realized the demographics in Citrus County were changing and that they needed to figure out how to help students better.
That’s how the CCCCC began in 2018. When he retired in 2016, he made a commitment to the counselors that he would work hard to help facilitate the college application process for them.
The CCCCC is now in its fifth year in operation and every week during the school year, Simon and volunteers go to each of the high schools to meet with students who need help with their applications, as well as a representative from the College of Central Florida (CF). They’re at Citrus High on Mondays, Lecanto on Wednesdays and Crystal River on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Not only does this give the students a place to seek help if they need it, but it helps alleviate the pressure from the counselors with hundreds of students to take care of, Simon said.
Additionally, the CCCCC hosts the annual multi-day Summer R.I.S.E. event at the CF Citrus campus for rising seniors to get to practice interviewing for colleges or jobs and to workshop their application materials, getting them ready to take on the real world after graduation. They learn what to expect in their senior year of high school and beyond.
Simon and the CCCCC also help students get financial aid for college that they’re qualified for. One LHS student, Nathaniel Martin, was awarded the full grant amount from FAFSA, which will provide him with $7,000 a year for as long as he is attending college. The program that he’ll be attending costs about $5,000 a year, so Martin said he’ll have $2,000 left over to help support him each year as well.
Simon said he’s grateful to have a supportive community, as well as one where they are able to have “boots on the ground” and meet face-to-face with students.
“We have a large number of students who are, what we call, ‘unaccompanied youth.’ There’s no parent or guardian that’s permanent or supportive,” Simon said. “Many of those students qualify in Florida for what’s called ‘McKinney-Vento,’ meaning they would have their tuition and fees waived to go to college for free for as long as they’re in college. So that’s part of what we do.”
For Simon, it’s not just about those students who are more likely to pursue college due to their home situation, but also about letting those who might think college is out of reach know that there are tons of programs and scholarships out there for them to grab hold of – and that they have a team of people ready and willing to help them figure out how.
For resources and more information on the Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers, go to the website citruscollegecoalition.org. Also on the website, students can find a complete list of open local scholarships along with their applications and deadlines, as well as state and Bright Futures scholarship information.