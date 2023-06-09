Pat Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A Celebration of Life and Legacy for Patrick S. Fitzpatrick will be Tuesday, June 13 at Gulf to Lake Church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River.

The family will receive guests at noon, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

