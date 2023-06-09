A Celebration of Life and Legacy for Patrick S. Fitzpatrick will be Tuesday, June 13 at Gulf to Lake Church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 4:20 pm
A Celebration of Life and Legacy for Patrick S. Fitzpatrick will be Tuesday, June 13 at Gulf to Lake Church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River.
The family will receive guests at noon, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at the Crystal River Historical Cemetery.
Fitzpatrick, a Crystal River was a city councilman, a former Clemson football player and a forever fan, a pillar of the community, Fitzpatrick died Wednesday, June 7, at age 66 after a long, valiant battle with cancer.
The Crystal River City Council will meet soon to pick a replacement for Fitzpatrick.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
