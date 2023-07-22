passport
Photo / U.S. State Department

Starting Aug. 1, the Citrus County Clerk of Court will introduce changes to its passport services, including a new fee for passport photos and updated processing times for passport applications. The Clerk’s Office, which operates at two locations – the Clerk Annex in Inverness and the West Citrus Government Center in Crystal River – will offer passport photos at a cost of $15, though the photo fee remains optional. Applicants can still submit their own passport photos, provided they meet the requirements set by the U.S. State Department.

As a gesture of appreciation for their service, all veterans and active military personnel will receive FREE passport photos. To avail of this offer, individuals must present one of the following forms of military identification: Military ID, Veterans ID, or DD-214.

