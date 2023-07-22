Starting Aug. 1, the Citrus County Clerk of Court will introduce changes to its passport services, including a new fee for passport photos and updated processing times for passport applications. The Clerk’s Office, which operates at two locations – the Clerk Annex in Inverness and the West Citrus Government Center in Crystal River – will offer passport photos at a cost of $15, though the photo fee remains optional. Applicants can still submit their own passport photos, provided they meet the requirements set by the U.S. State Department.
As a gesture of appreciation for their service, all veterans and active military personnel will receive FREE passport photos. To avail of this offer, individuals must present one of the following forms of military identification: Military ID, Veterans ID, or DD-214.
The current processing times, as of July 18, have also been updated by the U.S. Department of State. For routine passport applications, the processing time is expected to be around 10-13 weeks. For those who require expedited service, the processing time will be reduced to 7-9 weeks, with an additional fee of $60.
It is important to note that the processing times provided by the U.S. Department of State do not include mailing times. The stated processing times only account for the duration during which the application is at one of the Clerk of Court’s passport agencies or centers. The overall time to obtain a passport encompasses both processing and mailing times. On average, it may take up to twp weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and an additional two weeks for applicants to receive their completed passports in the mail after printing. As a result, individuals are advised to take into account the total time it will require to receive their passport when making travel arrangements.