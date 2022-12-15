Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, signaled support Thursday for a potential expansion of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, which drew heavy opposition this year from critics who labeled it the “don’t say gay” bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law (HB 1557) in March, amid a controversy that centered mainly on a provision that bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. Also, the law requires that such instruction be “age-appropriate … in accordance with state academic standards” in higher grades.

Kathleen Passidomo

Passidomo

