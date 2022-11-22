Florida Legislature

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo speaks to reporters Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the chambers of the Florida Senate on Tuesday in Tallahassee. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental rights and a state wildlife corridor, address workforce housing and respond to Hurricane Ian.

 Anthony Izaguirre

TALLAHASSEE — Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday.

Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental rights and a state wildlife corridor, address workforce housing and respond to Hurricane Ian, which caused massive damage in her Southwest Florida district.

