Joe Gruters

Senate sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, called the measure a move toward “full-transparency elections” during discussion on the Senate floor.

 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to shift to holding partisan school-board elections.

The proposal (HJR 31) will go on the 2024 ballot and, if approved by voters, would do away with a requirement that school-board candidates run without party labels. Partisan elections could begin in 2026.

