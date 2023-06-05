When the Suncoast Parkway expansion from U.S. 98 to State Road 44 opened in February 2022, it was fitting Jim Kimbrough was there for the dedication festivities.
And just last month, Kimbrough was present near Pine Ridge at the groundbreaking of the next phase of the parkway, extending the toll road from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
For more than 25 years, the retired SunTrust Bank executive fought hard to get not only the Citrus extension built but lobbied for the Hernando County section that opened 22 years ago.
Recognizing his behind-the-scenes dedication, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard is requesting the state to consider naming the Suncoast Parkway – on the 13-miles stretch from U.S. 98 in Hernando County to State Road 44 in Citrus County – after Kimbrough.
Kinnard will ask his colleagues Tuesday to see if a member of the county’s legislative delegation would be open to filing a bill to make it happen.
“But for Jim Kimbrough, we wouldn’t have this road,” Kinnard said. “He spent many, many hours selflessly promoting the construction of (the Suncoast Parkway) through Citrus County for the economic benefit of the community.”
Citrus County, he said, is already reaping dividends from the toll road, which will continue as it eventually makes its way in phases to U.S. 19 near Red Level.
“This is something that’s happening right now,” Kinnard said. “We’re not only seeing the road under construction but we’re seeing the economic development come with it, as (Kimbrough) said it would for so many years.”
One only has to look at the retail-housing complex under construction at the intersection of county roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It’s no coincidence a parkway interchange is being built a couple miles down the road by Pine Ridge.
Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said he would be pleased to file a bill to make Jim Kimbrough Parkway, or whatever the dedication sign may end up saying, a reality.
“I would be honored,” he said.
To say Kimbrough was surprised is an understatement.
“Wow – I’m blown away,” he said. “Even the thought of it is just an honor.”
Kimbrough has always held to the adage that if you build the roads, industry and business will follow.
“The quality of life and economic opportunities are directly related to a transportation network,” he said. “This is the beginning.
“The parkway is going to be an important factor to job creation (in Citrus County).”
In fact, Kimbrough was the Florida Department of Transportation emcee when the parkway’s southern connector, the Veterans Expressway, opened in Hillsborough County.
And once the parkway is built out to U.S. 19 north of Crystal River, he has no doubt it will continue north and link up to Interstate 10 and be “a major boon to the west coast of Florida and will certainly be a traffic reliever for Florida and take some of the pressure off Interstate 75.”
The commission meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse at 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.