Parkway naming

Jim Kimbrough, left, stands with State Rep. Ralph Massullo during a recent Suncoast Parkway groundbreaking. County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard is requesting the state to consider naming the Suncoast Parkway – on the 13-miles stretch from U.S. 98 in Hernando County to State Road 44 in Citrus County – after Kimbrough.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

When the Suncoast Parkway expansion from U.S. 98 to State Road 44 opened in February 2022, it was fitting Jim Kimbrough was there for the dedication festivities.

And just last month, Kimbrough was present near Pine Ridge at the groundbreaking of the next phase of the parkway, extending the toll road from State Road 44 to County Road 486.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.