Woman fishing

Citrus County Parks & Recreation is holding its inaugural Women's Fishing Workshop this summer.

 Photo by Pixabay

As new residents settle into Citrus County, it is common for them to develop a keen interest in learning about Florida's flora and fauna. Responding to this enthusiasm, Citrus County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce its inaugural Women's Fishing Workshop, set to take place this summer.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new program through Parks and Recreation," said Alice Herden, naturalist and recreation program specialist. "We have assembled a fantastic lineup of guests, including experienced anglers and biologists, who will provide participants with valuable knowledge about Florida's freshwater and saltwater fish, their habitats, ethics, and conservation.

