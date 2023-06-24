As new residents settle into Citrus County, it is common for them to develop a keen interest in learning about Florida's flora and fauna. Responding to this enthusiasm, Citrus County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce its inaugural Women's Fishing Workshop, set to take place this summer.
"We are thrilled to introduce this new program through Parks and Recreation," said Alice Herden, naturalist and recreation program specialist. "We have assembled a fantastic lineup of guests, including experienced anglers and biologists, who will provide participants with valuable knowledge about Florida's freshwater and saltwater fish, their habitats, ethics, and conservation.
"Citrus County offers a remarkable environment for exploring marine life, with stunning estuaries surrounding areas like Ozello Community Park and Fort Island Gulf Beach, which play a vital role in supporting diverse fish species."
The Women's Fishing Workshop goes beyond simply teaching fishing techniques; it aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of fish, their habitats, and conservation practices. Each workshop session will cover a different topic, with the final two workshops allowing registered participants to put their acquired knowledge into practice at the pier.
"Pier fishing is an excellent entry point for novice anglers to grasp the basics of fishing and become responsible Florida-friendly anglers," Herden said. "Popular locations such as Hernando Beach and Fort Island Trail Park offer fantastic pier fishing opportunities. Our outdoor fishing experiences will build upon the lessons learned in prior sessions, focusing on both freshwater and saltwater fishing."
The workshops will take place on Mondays throughout July, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Interested individuals must register in advance, and a $25 registration fee will cover attendance for all workshop dates.