Citrus County Parks & Recreation is gearing up to conclude its highly anticipated 2022-23 concert series with an electrifying performance on Friday, Aug. 4. The spotlight will shine on Chicago Rewired – A Tribute to Chicago, as they take the stage at the Citrus Springs Community Center, at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs. The much-anticipated event promises to be a night filled with soulful melodies and classic hits that have defined the music industry for decades. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will kick off promptly at 7 p.m.
Chicago Rewired: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band is a remarkable homage to Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful pop/rock groups in history. With an astonishing repertoire that includes an impressive 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles, and five gold singles, Chicago has left an indelible mark on the world of music. The tribute band, composed of a talented and seasoned ensemble of musicians, joins forces with the common goal of flawlessly replicating the timeless music of Chicago.
Tickets for this concert are now available for purchase at the affordable price of $15. Concertgoers can secure their spots online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/wzt98nck. For those who prefer to make on-site purchases, tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the event. To enhance the concert experience, the Citrus Springs Civic Association will have an assortment of light snacks and refreshments available for purchase. It is essential to note that all on-site purchases are cash only.
In addition to the thrilling Chicago Tribute Concert, Citrus County Parks & Recreation will take the opportunity to unveil the exciting lineup for their upcoming 2023-24 concert series during the event. For those who wish to secure their spots early, season passes and individual tickets will be on sale starting Oct. 26 at the Parks & Recreation Administrative Office at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, FL 34461. Season passes will be available for purchase in-person, and each guest can acquire up to four passes.
For more details or inquiries, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Citrus County Parks & Recreation at 352-527-7540.