Chicago rewired

Chicago Rewired: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band is a remarkable homage to Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful pop / rock groups in history. With an astonishing repertoire that includes an impressive 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles, Chicago has left an indelible mark on the world of music.

 Photo provided

Citrus County Parks & Recreation is gearing up to conclude its highly anticipated 2022-23 concert series with an electrifying performance on Friday, Aug. 4. The spotlight will shine on Chicago Rewired – A Tribute to Chicago, as they take the stage at the Citrus Springs Community Center, at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs. The much-anticipated event promises to be a night filled with soulful melodies and classic hits that have defined the music industry for decades. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will kick off promptly at 7 p.m.

