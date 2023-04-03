CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Parks & Recreation will host an open house event on Saturday, April 22, 2023. This event is a great opportunity to learn about the many recreation opportunities the division offers and supports for residents of all ages.
The open house will be hosted at the Central Citrus Resource Center, located at 2804 W Marc Knighton Blvd in Lecanto, FL. This free event will be held from 12pm until 2pPam. “We’ll have booths for all of our departments,” said Izabela Simmons, a student in the University of Florida’s Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management Program, who is from Inverness. She is coordinating the event as part of an internship with Citrus County Parks & Recreation. “A lot of people aren’t aware of how much this department does,” she said. “We offer many programs, and most of them are free.” Parks & Recreation staff will be on-site to share upcoming programs, including concerts, movies in the park, pool activities, community building rentals, and so much more. A food vendor will be available onsite, as well, and it is a kid-friendly event, with a special kid’s corner for face painting. “We operate thirty-one parks and facilities in Citrus County,” said Manuel Coimbre, Sports & Events Coordinator, “plus we have five community centers we rent out to community groups for as little as five dollars.”