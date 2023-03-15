As Citrus County commissioners look deeper into the need for a Baker Act facility and existing mental health services, parents of mentally ill children told elected officials they are looking at their children’s potential future and don’t like what they see.
During a county commission workshop this week to allow commissioners to meet with LifeStream Behavioral Center representatives and discuss the county’s growing need for more mental health care and a Baker Act facility here, parents told them they worried about what will happen to their children in the future and how badly the county needed a Baker Act facility.
LifeStream has the contract to provide mental health and drug addiction services to Citrus County.
Citrus County has no Baker Act facility of its own to evaluate residents needing to be mentally evaluated, but instead Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies have to transport them to Leesburg where LifeStream operates such a stabilization facility.
County officials are working with LifeStream to raise enough money to build a Baker Act facility here. The facility would cost $12 million.
Being taken against your will to a facility can be stressful enough, but transported all the way to Leesburg, away from home and family for up to three days, only adds to the person’s stress, said LifeStream CEO Jon Cherry.
Nancy Profer is a Citrus County resident and caretaker of her 38-year-old son.
He has been Baker Acted eight times, Profer told the county commissioners during the workshop.
Profer said her son is schizophrenic.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to him,” she told the commissioners.
“This is a very important facility,” Profer said.
She said Baker Act facilities release clients with only one month’s supply of medications. Having a facility in Citrus County would make follow-up appointments and evaluations much easier, she said.
She also told the commissioners she worried about her son getting help when she is one day not here to care for him.
Jessica Rizock told the commission her son has mental disabilities and had to be taken to Tampa for evaluation.
She said the experience of having to be taken out of the county to Tampa made “a difficult situation even more difficult.”
A Baker Act facility would not only help for those needing to be evaluated, but also would make care afterwards easier, she said.
“If you haven’t lived through the experience, you don’t have the experience,” she said about getting a child the help they need.
Baker Act facilities have psychiatrists and other mental health care professionals on staff.
Rizock said she spends countless hours on her computer trying to find her son the professional care he needs.
Cindy Fein is the new executive director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in Citrus County.
She is also the mother of a schizophrenic daughter, Fein told the commissioners.
She asked commissioners that NAMI be invited to the table when discussing mental health services.
She also called for a Baker Act facility for the county.
Fein said her daughter became mentally ill in her late 20s, but doesn’t recognize she has a problem.
“What happens to her (when she needs help)?” Fein asked the commissioners.
Some parents advocated for an assisted living facility for their adult children for one day when their parents are no longer alive to care for them.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach thanked the mothers who spoke for coming to the workshop and sharing their experiences and for the work they do caring for their family members.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.