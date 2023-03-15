Ruthie Schlabach 2023
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

As Citrus County commissioners look deeper into the need for a Baker Act facility and existing mental health services, parents of mentally ill children told elected officials they are looking at their children’s potential future and don’t like what they see.

During a county commission workshop this week to allow commissioners to meet with LifeStream Behavioral Center representatives and discuss the county’s growing need for more mental health care and a Baker Act facility here, parents told them they worried about what will happen to their children in the future and how badly the county needed a Baker Act facility.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.